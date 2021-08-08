Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing day, LIVE UPDATES: Closing ceremony begins! Photograph: AFP
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of the Closing Day of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Catch the extensive coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 here including all the latest news, photos, videos, complete schedule, and in-depth analysis of the Games. As the competition comes to a close, tune in for the Live Update of the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020:
Aug 08, 2021, 05:01 PM
Aug 08, 2021, 04:55 PM
Aug 08, 2021, 04:52 PM
Aug 08, 2021, 04:47 PM
Arigato #Tokyo2020 🙏#ClosingCeremony | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/kstM0gKRh7— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 8, 2021
Aug 08, 2021, 04:42 PM
Aug 08, 2021, 04:30 PM
Beautiful Tokyo!
Aug 08, 2021, 03:49 PM
The Tokyo Olympics earned praises for being the first gender-equal Games. Read in detail about female representation from India at Olympics.
"The graph shows upward curve in female representation from India at Olympics, with some positives to look forward to, but still, more efforts are needed so that negatives like poor health management, lack of training facilities, lesser promotion etc do not create hurdles."
Aug 08, 2021, 03:46 PM
We lied all along. The #Tokyo2020 medals are EDIBLE 🍫— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 8, 2021
*P.S. They still aren't and are made from recycled materials donated by the Japanese public ♻️😃 pic.twitter.com/8zklqYNWK9
Well they were definitely not edible!
Organisers had informed that medals are made from recycled consumer electronics and podiums from old plastic.
Aug 08, 2021, 03:20 PM
Men's #Waterpolo is the final Olympic #Gold of @Tokyo2020...— Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021
And it goes to @OKSrbije! #SRB#StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 | @FINA1908 pic.twitter.com/VGEKmFWe6V
With the end of waterpolo final, now all 339 Tokyo 2020 medals have been awarded!
But stay with us for the closing ceremony.
Aug 08, 2021, 01:42 PM
Aug 08, 2021, 12:49 PM
With all eyes on the event of the final day, here is how to watch today's grand closing ceremony:
Time: 4.30 pm Indian Standard Time (8:00 pm JST).
Venue: Olympic Stadium in Tokyo
Telecast: In India will be aired on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD. It will available in regional languages on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.
Live streaming: In India on SonyLiv. Follow this blog otherwise!
Aug 08, 2021, 12:44 PM
Aug 08, 2021, 12:28 PM
Aug 08, 2021, 12:12 PM
#GBR's Lauren Price is an Olympic champion after winning the women's #Boxing middleweight final!@TeamGB pic.twitter.com/mxfWgom1yf— Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021
Aug 08, 2021, 11:38 AM
Yet another #Boxing gold for #CUB thanks to Andy Cruz's triumph in the men's lightweight final! pic.twitter.com/LQzIyNyjOg— Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021
Aug 08, 2021, 11:35 AM
WATCH:
THE THROW THAT WON #IND A #GOLD MEDAL 😍#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/F6xr6yFe8J— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 7, 2021
Aug 08, 2021, 11:30 AM
#HUN clinches bronze in the men's #WaterPolo tournament!@fina1908 pic.twitter.com/YQ84row77a— Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021
Aug 08, 2021, 10:30 AM
Aug 08, 2021, 10:12 AM
Team #JPN, you can be proud! You had an unbelievable Olympic #basketball tournament. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cvptKyFs1E— Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021
Aug 08, 2021, 10:09 AM
These two legends have now won 5⃣ consecutive Olympic gold medals!— Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021
🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/lGhqhchhFx
Aug 08, 2021, 09:30 AM
Aug 08, 2021, 09:19 AM
Aug 08, 2021, 08:56 AM
🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇— Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021
Jason Kenny becomes the first-ever @TeamGB athlete to win seven Olympic gold medals! 👏 pic.twitter.com/LVsjIfeDXh
Jason Kenny comfortably won the final after making an early move. His gold is Team GB's 21st in Tokyo.
Aug 08, 2021, 08:09 AM
Back-to-back golds!#KEN's Eliud Kipchoge wins his second consecutive Olympic men's marathon in a time of 2:08.38.@WorldAthletics #Athletics @OlympicsKe pic.twitter.com/pqDsJDVxDw— Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge won the Olympic men's marathon with a commanding performance in Sapporo, winning his second straight gold medal and cementing his place among the all-time greats of the sport.
Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands took silver and Belgium's Bashir Abdi won bronze.
Kipchoge, 36, joins Ethiopia's Abebe Bikila (1960 and 1964) and East Germany's Waldemar Cierpinski (1976 and 1980) as the only runners to win back-to-back gold medals on the Olympic stage.
Aug 08, 2021, 08:07 AM
The final day of competition has arrived. 😔#Tokyo2020 | #Olympics | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/rJ30LZ7soA— Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021
The are the events scheduled for the final day.
Aug 08, 2021, 08:05 AM
Watch how closing ceremonies happened in the past.
The Olympics Closing Ceremony brings out all the feels! ❤️— Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021
We reminisce and look back at how past Games came to an end.
#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/SW9QM0R4Wk
Now the time has come for Japan to douse its more than year-old Olympic flame today.
Aug 08, 2021, 07:50 AM
From Coronavirus pandemic to brutal heat conditions, the Tokyo Olympics Games have finally come to its conclusion day after facing a flurry of challenges. Tokyo Games was kicked off on July 23 after a year-long delay due to COVID-19, however, the event retained the Tokyo 2020 name for marketing and branding purposes.
The theme of the closing ceremony is "Worlds We Share", which will give a moment for each and every one of us to think about what the future holds and expresses the idea that each of us inhabits our own world.
Besides record-shattering performances, there were some other good things that happened at the Tokyo Games. Four new sports debuted (Karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing) and both baseball and softball made a return. More mixed-gender events were added in efforts to increase gender equality at the Games. The first openly transgender Olympians competed along with other queer athletes.
The Tokyo Olympics was unique in its own way and the organisers must get the credit for preventing the Games from spiralling into a COVID-19 superspreader event, a remarkable achievement given that some 50,000 people came together amid the pandemic.
There will be no fans inside Olympic Stadium for the event and even the contingents will have lesser athletes as compared to the opening ceremony as many athletes have already travelled back to their home countries due to COVID-19 protocols. Athletes were required to leave Japan within 48 hours of the completion of their competition or when they are eliminated (whichever is sooner).
Now, Japan is due to hand over the Olympic baton to the next host city, Paris, at a ceremony that starts at 4:30pm IST (8:00 pm JST) on August 8.
Stay with us to get all the updates on events scheduled for the final day followed by the closing ceremony!