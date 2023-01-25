THU vs STA preview and prediction: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars fantasy tips, BBL 2023 livestreaming

THU vs STA match preview: The 56th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will be played between the Sydney Thunder (THU) and the Melbourne Stars (STA) on Wednesday, January 25. The Melbourne Stars, who have only triumphed in three of their previous 13 games, will make every effort to turn things around and return to the competition. The Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, has won six games so far and will attempt to secure a place in the BBL 2022–23 playoffs. The Sydney Thunders are predicted to prevail in the exciting match, despite the Melbourne Stars' best efforts.

Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match details

The Sydney Thunder (THU) and the Melbourne Stars (STA) will square off on Wednesday, January 25. The match starts at 1:45 PM IST, and the venue of the match is Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and the broadcast will be available on channels across the Sony Sports network.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder (THU) to win the match.

How to watch Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match live?

In India, BBL 2022–23 THU vs STA match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. All BBL matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on the Sony Liv app.

Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) playing XI

Melbourne Stars (STA):

Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa (c)

Sydney Thunder (THU):

Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Blake Nikitaras, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Joel Davies, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Usman Qadir

Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) full squad

Melbourne Stars: Brody Couch, Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe, Joe Burns, Nik Larkin, Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis, Campbell Kellaway, Luke Wood, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Hatcher, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult