SRH vs RCB, Eliminator, IPL 2020 live score and updates: SRH win toss and opt to field

Preview:

David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator clash in IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Sunrisers enter the playoffs after thrashing Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets. Wriddhiman Saha's inclusion has been a game-changer for David Warner and Co. Sunrisers thrashed Royal Challengers in Sharjah and will be confident to repeat it. Sandeep Sharma has led the bowling unit bravely. Despite losing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH bowlers have been one of the most lethal units in IPL.

For more read: IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator clash