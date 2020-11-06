SRH vs RCB, Eliminator, IPL 2020 live score and updates: Goswami dismissed for duck

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore? Photograph: AFP
Nov 06, 2020, 09.51 PM
A couple of delightful boundaries by David Warner and Manish Pandey. Despite losing Goswami for a duck, these two haven't compromised their run flow. Warner is looking absolutely pumped up with the chase. RCB need a few quick wickets if they want to get back into this. SRH 43/1 after 5.2 overs
Nov 06, 2020, 09.41 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore are keeping things tight with the ball. They have not sprayed it around and are hitting good line and lengths. Manish Pandey and David Warner have the big task of starting a partnership here. SRH 18/1 after 3.3 overs
Nov 06, 2020, 09.27 PM
WICKET! Just the start RCB would have hoped for! Siraj bangs in a length delivery as Shreevats Goswami goes for a flashy drive over covers. However, the ball kisses the edge of the bat to go straight to the gloves of AB de Villiers. SRH 2/1 after 0.4 overs.
Nov 06, 2020, 09.22 PM
Not the steepest of targets for Sunrisers Hyderabad and a brand new pair in Warner and Goswami will commence the chase for the Hyderabad outfit! Can RCB do a turnaround?
Nov 06, 2020, 09.09 PM
Not the best of batting by RCB but they have managed to crawl to 131. SRH have been tremendous with the ball and would now look forward to finish the job with the bat. They need 132 runs to win.
Nov 06, 2020, 09.01 PM
SRH players are overjoyed! It seems like they are celebrating a win here! The dangerman is gone! Virat knows it! It is upto RCB bowlers now.
de Villiers b T Natarajan 56(43) [4s-5]
Nov 06, 2020, 08.56 PM
Second time in two games Natarajan gets Sundar's wicket! Even 130 looks challenging now! Remember, this is the ground where 140-150 is a par score. Washington Sundar c Abdul Samad b T Natarajan 5(6)
Nov 06, 2020, 08.48 PM
A crucial knock for RCB! But his work is not done yet. Fours to go and the big hits are coming.
Nov 06, 2020, 08.45 PM
Bad time to lose the wicket. Leading edge and a simple catch to Warner. RCB completely depend on de Villiers now! Shivam Dube c Warner b Holder 8(13)
Nov 06, 2020, 08.29 PM
Do-or-die overs for Royal Challengers
Nov 06, 2020, 08.25 PM
Two out in an over! Moeen Ali was ran out on a free hit which is a punch to the gut for RCB! Finch also had to depart as he tried to hit it high and long.
Finch c Abdul Samad b Nadeem 32(30) [4s-3 6s-1]
Moeen Ali run out (Rashid Khan) 0(1)
Nov 06, 2020, 08.12 PM
ABD and Finch are taking the innings forward but the predicted score is still well below the par score.
Nov 06, 2020, 07.51 PM
Worrying figures for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Will this be another collapse in RCB's batting order?
Nov 06, 2020, 07.49 PM
RCB crumbling under pressure! Another man goes down and a big wicket for SRH! Devdutt Padikkal c Priyam Garg b Holder 1(6)
RCB 15/2 (3.4) CRR: 4.09
Nov 06, 2020, 07.38 PM
Kohli falls very too soon!! Virat was strangled down the leg-side. Kohli c Goswami b Holder 6(7)
RCB 7/1 (1.2) CRR: 5.25
Nov 06, 2020, 07.46 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
Nov 06, 2020, 07.05 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field
David Warner - We will bowl first. Dew could play an effect, the last couple of games say so. But the wicket will not change a lot. We are under no pressure, it already started a couple of games back. Unfortunately Saha misses out with an injury, Goswami replaces him. The trophy means a lot for us, the owners and the fans back home.
Nov 06, 2020, 06.50 PM
David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator clash in IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The Sunrisers enter the playoffs after thrashing Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets. Wriddhiman Saha's inclusion has been a game-changer for David Warner and Co. Sunrisers thrashed Royal Challengers in Sharjah and will be confident to repeat it. Sandeep Sharma has led the bowling unit bravely. Despite losing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH bowlers have been one of the most lethal units in IPL.
