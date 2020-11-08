SRH vs DC, Qualifier 2, IPL 2020 live score and updates: Rabada cleans up Warner for cheap

DC vs SRH Photograph: AFP
Nov 08, 2020, 09.41 PM
WICKET! Kagiso Rabada strike in his first delivery of the evening. An in-swinger to Warner as the ball strikes his pads to hit the stumps. A brilliant start for Delhi Capitals. Warner b Rabada 2(3)
Nov 08, 2020, 09.36 PM
A new opening pair for Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Warner and Priyam Garg start the 189-run chase.
Nov 08, 2020, 09.19 PM
Terrific last over by T Natarajan as he gives away just seven runs in the 20th over. Delhi Capitals post 188 runs in 20 overs. SRH need 189 to qualify for the finals.
Nov 08, 2020, 09.11 PM
WICKET! Sandeep Sharma gets the better of Dhawan as the ball traps the southpaw plumb in front of the stumps. He doesn't even bother to discuss about the DRS and walks straight towards the dugout. Dhawan lbw b Sandeep Sharma 78(50)
Nov 08, 2020, 09.06 PM
Shikhar Dhawan has been excellent this evening. He is batting at 76 now and can very well reach the 100-run mark in what will be his third century in IPL 2020. DC 176/2 in 18 overs.
Nov 08, 2020, 08.46 PM
The skipper departs! He has had a poor season. Hardly converted this season. Shreyas Iyer c Manish Pandey b Holder 21(20) [4s-1]
Nov 08, 2020, 08.24 PM
Dhawan has been in a roll tonight! He is giving SRH a tough time.
Nov 08, 2020, 08.19 PM
The Aussie departs! But he has done his job. Stoinis b Rashid Khan 38(27) [4s-5 6s-1] Khan cleans him.
Nov 08, 2020, 08.01 PM
It is raining boundaries in Abu Dhabi!! 200 very much in sights! Stoinis and Dhawan give the perfect start to Delhi!
DC 65/0 (6 overs) CRR: 10.83
Nov 08, 2020, 07.48 PM
Sending Stoinis on top has been a good decision till now. Sensible cricket from DC.
Nov 08, 2020, 07.33 PM
Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan to open innings for Delhi! Sandeep to lead the bowling attack.
Marcus Stoinis as opener in T20s
44 innings
1500 runs
Avg 39.47
SR 126.90
HS 147*
Nov 08, 2020, 07.06 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Nov 08, 2020, 07.01 PM
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Shreyas Iyer, DC captain: We had two outings against SRH and I think this is a better outfield to bat against them. Putting on a good total would be a responsibility, and it's a good surface too. You have to take the positives, and do the homework right and I think we have done that well. Rashid is an amazing bowler who can change the game. We have to be aware of him and play smartly. Pravin Dube and Hetmyer come in. It's important to keep things simple, and it's only a matter of executing our plan today.
Nov 08, 2020, 06.45 PM
Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second Qualifier clash in IPL 2020 to book a berth in finals where they clash with Mumbai Indians. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Delhi Capitals eye a maiden final spot in the Indian Premier League. Shreyas Iyer and Co. entered the playoffs after winning eight out of 14 matches. But they were thrashed by Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier. However, this is their last chance to make into the finals. Delhi Capitals has seen a fall in form recently. Kagiso Rabada has not picked up wickets and has lost his purple cap to Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah. Delhi's batting order had taken a hit too and they needed some thinking to do after a disappointing loss to Mumbai. Shaw could lose his place in the Playing XI due to his poor form.
