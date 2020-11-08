SRH vs DC, Qualifier 2, IPL 2020 live score and updates: Rabada cleans up Warner for cheap

Toss

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Shreyas Iyer, DC captain: We had two outings against SRH and I think this is a better outfield to bat against them. Putting on a good total would be a responsibility, and it's a good surface too. You have to take the positives, and do the homework right and I think we have done that well. Rashid is an amazing bowler who can change the game. We have to be aware of him and play smartly. Pravin Dube and Hetmyer come in. It's important to keep things simple, and it's only a matter of executing our plan today.