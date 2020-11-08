SRH vs DC, Qualifier 2, IPL 2020 live score and updates: DC win toss and opt to bat

Preview

Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second Qualifier clash in IPL 2020 to book a berth in finals where they clash with Mumbai Indians. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals eye a maiden final spot in the Indian Premier League. Shreyas Iyer and Co. entered the playoffs after winning eight out of 14 matches. But they were thrashed by Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier. However, this is their last chance to make into the finals. Delhi Capitals has seen a fall in form recently. Kagiso Rabada has not picked up wickets and has lost his purple cap to Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah. Delhi's batting order had taken a hit too and they needed some thinking to do after a disappointing loss to Mumbai. Shaw could lose his place in the Playing XI due to his poor form.

