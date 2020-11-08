SRH vs DC, Qualifier 2, IPL 2020 live score and updates: DC win toss and opt to bat

DC vs SRH Photograph: AFP
Nov 08, 2020, 07.06 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Nov 08, 2020, 07.01 PM
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Shreyas Iyer, DC captain: We had two outings against SRH and I think this is a better outfield to bat against them. Putting on a good total would be a responsibility, and it's a good surface too. You have to take the positives, and do the homework right and I think we have done that well. Rashid is an amazing bowler who can change the game. We have to be aware of him and play smartly. Pravin Dube and Hetmyer come in. It's important to keep things simple, and it's only a matter of executing our plan today.
Nov 08, 2020, 06.45 PM
Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second Qualifier clash in IPL 2020 to book a berth in finals where they clash with Mumbai Indians. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Delhi Capitals eye a maiden final spot in the Indian Premier League. Shreyas Iyer and Co. entered the playoffs after winning eight out of 14 matches. But they were thrashed by Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier. However, this is their last chance to make into the finals. Delhi Capitals has seen a fall in form recently. Kagiso Rabada has not picked up wickets and has lost his purple cap to Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah. Delhi's batting order had taken a hit too and they needed some thinking to do after a disappointing loss to Mumbai. Shaw could lose his place in the Playing XI due to his poor form.
