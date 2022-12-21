SRH IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Team, Complete Squad, Player Salary, Indian & foreign players list, Available Slots, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders
IPL Auction 2023 SRH LIVE Update: Hyderabad will enter the IPL 2023 auction with a 42.25 crore INR budget. Up to 13 cricketers, only four of whom may be overseas, may be purchased by them. They had an overhaul prior to this season's auctions. The team released Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Sean Abbott, Priyam Garg, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, J Suchith, Ravikumar Samarth, and Sushant Mishra. SRH Retained Players 2023 are Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
The Sunrisers won their maiden IPL title in the 2016 season. During that season, the team defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs in the final. The team has qualified for the play-off stage of the tournament in every season since 2016. IPL Auction 2023 is set to kick off from 2:30 PM IST in Kochi, Kerala.
It was Shikhar Dhawan and later David Warner and after that, it was Kane Williamson as the captain for the IPL team however now the New Zealand captain and SRH have parted ways. Who will be the captain of SRH?
SRH are looking to firm its squad by some of the big Names available. Mayank Agarwal, Jason Roy, Sam Curran and Ben Stokes could be the top picks for SRH at IPL auction 2023.
SRH parted ways with their captain Kane Williamson and now SRH needs a captain in the most desperate way possible. SRH might aim for Ben Stokes. Additionally, SRH might aim at spending on Indian opening batter Mayank Agarwal.