SRH IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Team, Complete Squad, Player Salary, Indian & foreign players list, Available Slots, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders

IPL Auction 2023 is underway: Kane Williamson at base price to Gujarat, Harry Brook sold at Rs 13.25 cr from Rs 1.5 cr to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mayank Aggarwal sold at Rs 8.25 cr from Rs 1 cr to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ajinkya Rahane sold at Rs 50 lakhs from Rs 50 lakhs to CSK, Joe Root at 1 cr, no bidding (unsold), Rilee Rossouw (unsold), Shakib al Hasan (BAN) gone (unsold). Sam Curran sold at Rs 18.50 cr from Rs 2 cr to PBKS, Odean Smith sold at Rs 50 lakhs to Gujarat Titans , Sikander Raza sold at Rs 50 lakhs on base price to PBKS, Jason Holder sold at Rs 5.75 cr from 2 cr to RR, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green sold at Rs 17.50 cr from Rs 2 cr to Mumbai Indians English all-rounder Ben Stokes sold at Rs 16.25 cr from Rs 2 cr to CSK

