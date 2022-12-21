SRH Squad in IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad full player list, captain, key players, batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, Indian-Foreign Players, all you need to know
Story highlights
SRH Squad in IPL Auction 2023: Hyderabad will enter the IPL 2023 auction with a 42.25 crore INR budget. Up to 13 cricketers, only four of whom may be overseas, may be purchased by them. They had an overhaul prior to this season's auctions. The team released Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Sean Abbott, Priyam Garg, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, J Suchith, Ravikumar Samarth, and Sushant Mishra. SRH Retained Players 2023 are Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Australian coach David Hussey is not impressed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He did not like that SRH IPL team spent a whopping Rs. 13.25 crore on player Harry Brook. The former Australia all-rounder feels the Sunrisers overpaid him.
Cricket player from India's Jammu and Khasmir, Vivrant Sharma, on February 21, 2021 made his List A debut for Jammu & Kashmir in the 2020–2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. On November 4, 2021, he played his first Twenty20 match for Jammu & Kashmir in the 2021–22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Vivrant Sharma goes to SRH.
From a support bowler to a Riser, Vivrant is ready to travel from Jammu to Uppal. 🧡#BackToUppal #OrangeArmy #TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/JsSkrOhien— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 23, 2022
SRH IPL auction 2023: Team buys Indian Cricketer Upendra Singh Yadav
Assal ee Ooopendira?— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 23, 2022
Upendra Singh Yadav is a Riser mama! 🧡#BackToUppal #OrangeArmy #TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/QhiMDk64oo
SRH ropes in Upendra Singh Yadav for 25 lakhs. The base price was 20 lakhs.
Rinku Singh sold to SRH at 20 lakhs base price
Samarth Vyas sold at base price at 20 Lakhs to SRH. He made double century at Vijay Hajara trophy.
Vivrant Sharma sold to SRH at 2.60 crores. His base price is at 20 lakhs. He is from Jammu and Kashmir. Vivrant is an all-rounder. He is an all-rounder.
13 crores is the remaining purse for SRH. They have 8 Indian players and 1 overseas players in their team.
Orange Army ropes in Mayan Markande at IPL auction 2023. He was sold at a base price of 50 lakhs.
Mayan Markande sold to SRH at IPL auction. He was sold in base price of 50 lakhs.
Australian Cricketer Adam Zampa unsold at IPL auction 2023
Base price was 2 crores. SRH opens bid for Rasheed. It was the closing bid as well.
Kusal Mendis goes unsold at IPL auction 2023
South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen sold at 5.25 crores. The base price for the players was 1 crore.
Base price for Bangladeshi Cricketer Litton Das was 50 lakhs. He goes unsold as noone puts bid on him.
Remaining purse of Sunrisers Hyderabad is 20.75 crores. The IPL team bought Harry Brook for INR 13.25 crore and Mayank Agrawal for INR 8.25 crores.
IPL Auction 2023 is underway: Kane Williamson at base price to Gujarat, Harry Brook sold at Rs 13.25 cr from Rs 1.5 cr to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mayank Aggarwal sold at Rs 8.25 cr from Rs 1 cr to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ajinkya Rahane sold at Rs 50 lakhs from Rs 50 lakhs to CSK, Joe Root at 1 cr, no bidding (unsold), Rilee Rossouw (unsold), Shakib al Hasan (BAN) gone (unsold). Sam Curran sold at Rs 18.50 cr from Rs 2 cr to PBKS, Odean Smith sold at Rs 50 lakhs to Gujarat Titans , Sikander Raza sold at Rs 50 lakhs on base price to PBKS, Jason Holder sold at Rs 5.75 cr from 2 cr to RR, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green sold at Rs 17.50 cr from Rs 2 cr to Mumbai Indians English all-rounder Ben Stokes sold at Rs 16.25 cr from Rs 2 cr to CSK
Harry Brook is an English cricketer who competes for both Yorkshire County Cricket Club and England on the international stage. He bats right-handed in his primary role and bowls right-arm medium pace. In January 2022, he made his England debut international.
Harry in full Styles ! A whopping 13.25 crores, a major portion of Sunrisers purse spend on Harry Brook. What an auction !
Harry in full Styles. 😎— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 23, 2022
Harry Brook is heading in our direction. 🧡#BackToUppal #OrangeArmy #TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/85WhBE0nss
Sunrisers puts weigh behind Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal. A lot of the remaining purse is spent on these two players.
Ma-Yanka Agarwal ane power undi sir! 🔥 #OrangeArmy #BackToUppal #TataIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/VEc1h0Wnkl— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 23, 2022
Mayank Agarwal sold to Sunrisers at 8.25 Crores
Base price for Harry Brook was 1.5 crores however the playes sold at an astounding price of 13.25 crores to Sun Risers.
The Sunrisers won their maiden IPL title in the 2016 season. During that season, the team defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs in the final. The team has qualified for the play-off stage of the tournament in every season since 2016. IPL Auction 2023 is set to kick off from 2:30 PM IST in Kochi, Kerala.
It was Shikhar Dhawan and later David Warner and after that, it was Kane Williamson as the captain for the IPL team however now the New Zealand captain and SRH have parted ways. Who will be the captain of SRH?
Fasten your seat belts as you witness the IPL mini auction 2023 where players are set to go under hammer. Here are behind the scenes visuals from IPL auction 2023 venue.
You've witnessed the action unfold on your TV sets 📺— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022
Now watch what goes behind the scenes in an exclusive tour to deliver the #TATAIPLAuction broadcast 📽️🎬 pic.twitter.com/zQcrVocvw6
Retained Players at Sunrisers Hyderabad are Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips and Abhishek Sharma.
One of the underestimated teams in Indian Premier League history is Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are the winners of the 2016 season (IPL). Hyderabad, formerly known as the Deccan Chargers, won the second season of the IPL league in 2009. They have made the playoffs multiple times after changing their name to the Sunrisers.
In the 2016 IPL season, the Sunrisers won the championship after defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore by an 8-run margin. Every year since 2016, the squad has advanced to the tournament's play-off round. The squad competed in the Indian Premier League in 2018, but fell to Chennai Super Kings in the championship game.
SRH are looking to firm its squad by some of the big Names available. Mayank Agarwal, Jason Roy, Sam Curran and Ben Stokes could be the top picks for SRH at IPL auction 2023.
SRH parted ways with their captain Kane Williamson and now SRH needs a captain in the most desperate way possible. SRH might aim for Ben Stokes. Additionally, SRH might aim at spending on Indian opening batter Mayank Agarwal.