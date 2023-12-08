Sreesanth vs Gambhir spat: Former India pacer issued legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

In a fresh blow, former Indian pacer S Sreesanth has been issued a legal notice by the Legends League Cricket (LLC) commissioner in the 'fixer' row. On Thursday (Dec 7), news broke out that Gautam Gambhir called Sreesanth a 'fixer' during their heated altercation in the LLC Eliminator between the India Capitals and Gujarat Giants in Surat.

After their heated exchange, Sreesanth soon shared a video on Instagram where he dwelled into his fight with Gambhir on the field. The former Indian speedster then made some serious allegations where he mentioned Gambhir insulted him with some harsh usage of words. At first, he didn't reveal what exactly was told by Gambhir. Soon, the former Indian opener shared a cryptic post, in response to Sreesanth's claims, which provoked the pacer to reveal that he was called a 'fixer' by Gambhir. In addition, the batter abused Sreesanth in the middle.

As Gambhir and Sreesanth's exchange has become the talk of the Indian cricket fraternity, LLC commissioner has stepped in and issued a legal notice to the latter.

The notice claimed that Sreesanth was guilty of breaching his contract while playing in the T20 tournament. In addition, it stated that talks with the pacer will only commence once he removes the videos slamming Gambhir.

Talking about the umpires, who tried to play the mediators in between, they also sent their report in the controversy. However, there was no mention about Sreesanth’s claims of being called a ‘fixer’ by Gambhir. Later on Thursday evening, Sreesanth replied to Gambhir's post and continued to slam him, calling him 'arrogant' and 'utterly classless individual'.