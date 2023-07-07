Sports Top Stories, Latest Updates: Murray knocked out in Wimbledon, Aussies lead at Stumps on Day in Ashes,
Story highlights
Sports Top Stories, Latest Updates: Australia have took lead on Day 3 of the Leeds Test whereas the Andy Murray suffered a second round exit at Wimbledon.
Sports Top Stories, Latest Updates: Australia have took lead on Day 3 of the Leeds Test whereas the Andy Murray suffered a second round exit at Wimbledon.
World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas battled back to defeat two-time champion Andy Murray and reach the Wimbledon third round on Friday.
Jasper Philipsen won his third stage of the Tour de France in Bordeaux on Friday, overtaking a bitterly disappointed Mark Cavendish in a last-gasp effort after a see-saw struggle to the line.
Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been placed under intensive care after he suffered a brain hemorrhage. The news has been confirmed by Van der Sar’s former club Ajax, where he had a director of football on Friday, July 7. A legend of the game, Van der Sar was part of Manchester United’s Champions League winning squad in 2008 when they beat Chelsea in the final in Moscow and also won the Premier League on multiple occasions.
Real Madrid could finally land their long-term target Kylian Mbappe as the player nears exit at Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe, 24, has one year left on his current deal at the French club and has been handed an ultimatum to either sign a new contract or leave this European summer. As things stand, the player is reported to have agreed on a deal with Real Madrid which will see him leave on a free transfer in 2024.
Carlos Alcaraz swept into the third round of Wimbledon on Friday, beating Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3.
Sri Lanka maintained their unbeaten record at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier as Pathum Nissanka's hundred helped secure an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies on Friday.
Australia have taken the lead beyond the 50-run mark. They are 28 for 1 with Usman Khawaja keeping the scoreboard ticking after David Warner's early departure.
According to a report published by PTI on Friday, July 7 BCCI in a board meeting discussed on the possibility of using a second-string squad for the Asian Games and the members agreed. The decision could open the doors for second-string Indian stars like Rinku Singh, Mukesh Sharma, and others to make their debut for the national side in the coming future. The BCCI would also avoid sending players who will be on the standby list or will be reserved for net practice.
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus recovered from a poor first set to beat Varvara Gracheva 2-6 7-5 6-2 on Friday and reach the third round at Wimbledon.
The Australian Open champion struggled badly in the opening set, with Gracheva, representing France for the first time since switching nationality from Russia last month, moving around with ease in the sunshine on Court One.
Sabalenka, 25, sent a forehand wide of the tramlines in the sixth game, one of 16 unforced errors in the set, to hand an early break to the 22-year-old, who saved three break points to extend her lead before breaking again to take the set.
In a statement, the FIGC confirmed that should two teams finish on the same points at the top of the table the Scudetto would be decided in a one-match play-off. However the rules now state that instead of the deciding match being played at a neutral venue it would be hosted by whichever team finishes in first place
Number 17?— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 7, 2023
You know the drill 😎 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/SrLIdvHzx1
Great to see you again, @Martina 👋#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/arS8mSMrhS— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2023
Everything Alex de Minaur did, Matteo Berrettini had an answer for... 👌#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/x9aTBnXwu1— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2023
A stunning knock from the captain 😱— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 7, 2023
Catch up on all the highlights from his magnificent innings right here! 👇#EnglandCricket | #Ashes
England ALL-OUT for 237! Ben Stokes' heroics (80) ends as Australia wrap hosts' innings for 237, taking a 26-run lead. Stokes once again went bonkers with him losing partners as England didn't manage to take a lead but they have also not allowed the Aussies to take a sizeable one. GAME ON!
Danish sixth seed Holger Rune dazzled a packed crowd on Wimbledon's Court Three as he beat Spain's Roberto Carlos Baena on Friday to reach the third round of Wimbledon.
The charismatic 20-year-old produced his full repertoire of silky shot-making to win 6-3 7-6(3) 6-4.
Rune became only the fourth Dane to reach the men's third round at Wimbledon and the first for nearly 20 years.
"He made it very difficult and didn't give me anything for free, but I think I managed to raise my level and close to the end I got unbelievable support from the crowd," Rune, who twice had to recover service breaks in the opening set, said on court.
"I love getting the fans involved, it was unbelievable, really cool and I hope we can bring it all the way."
Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-3 6-3 7-6(5) win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Friday after their match was suspended due to bad light the previous day.
Third seed Medvedev was on the brink of victory on Thursday evening before Mannarino staged a late fightback to level the third set at 4-4 and take the match into a second day.
2nd session: England are now on the attack amid regular fall of wickets. After Mark Wood's 8-ball 24, Ben Stokes has once again accelerated while batting with the tail. England 8 down but nearing the 200-run mark as they are nearing Australia's 263.
Twice former champion Petra Kvitova cruised into the third round at Wimbledon on Friday, the ninth seed brushing aside the limited challenge of Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2 6-2 on a sun-drenched Court Two.
The 33-year-old Czech, who triumphed in 2011 and 2014, has got past the third round only once since her second victory but did not need to be anywhere near her best in a match full of errors, most of them from Sasnovich, who has never gone beyond the fourth round at a Grand Slam in 10 years of trying.
"The video footage captured on Sunday (including some which was taken in clear breach of our regulations) is there for all to see," Carnegie-Brown, MCC Chairman said. "The members shown on camera have brought shame on MCC. Their actions hinder our efforts to promote the positive things our club does to promote and celebrate the game."
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reached the Wimbledon third round for the first time after her Spanish opponent Paula Badosa retired with an injury during their match on Friday. The 21-year-old Kostyuk was leading 6-2 1-0 when Badosa pulled out with a back problem.
Veteran Bangladesh star Tamim Iqbal has reversed his decision of international retirement, a day after he had called time on his illustrious tenure with the national time.
Two wickets each to Starc and Cummins floored England at lunch on day three as the hosts are reeling at 142 for seven, trailing behind by 121 runs. The only positive for England is the presence of captain Ben Stokes at the crease.
"I was not thinking about the national side," Varma said. "My mom and dad were crying on video call yesterday; they were very emotional. My childhood friend called me [saying] you have got selected. That was the time - around 8 o'clock [pm] - that I knew I was selected."
Recently, Anjum Chopra asked Jhulan Goswami whether there could have been a better script for her as she ended her career with a victory at the same venue and against the same opponent (England) who defeated India in the CWC'17 final.
To this, Jhulan said, "No, it couldn't have been better. Remember 2001, we had gone to England to watch a match. I never thought I am going to play at that Lord's ground. Both of us played at Lord's for the first time in 2006. 2017 was a great opportunity for us. That was a great platform, we played well as a team in that World Cup, but unfortunately in the final at the last moment we couldn't take the last step and that was a very sad moment."
"As I have sent a message, I have to wait and see if he replies. I am hoping that we can sort out the matter. It does not look good if one captain retires in the midst of the tournament, and it is even not right. We want to give a good farewell, but even after that if they don't want it, what can we do," Nazmul told media following Tamim Iqbal's shocking retirement announcement.
"We are going to play World Cup and not just going to play against India only," Babar said. "There are eight other teams, and it's not only India, and only if we beat them then we will make it into the final. We are not focused on only one team, we are focused on all other teams in the tournament. Our plan is that we have to play well against all of them and win against them."
"It was pretty amazing, I'm still lost for words. In the past my nerves have really got the better of me and I've worked really hard to control them. I think it's the first time I've been dropped in Test cricket and you always need some luck, it was my day," Marsh told media persons after completing a hundred on his return to Test cricket after four years.
Returning to the Test side after an injury layoff, ace England seamer Mark Wood stunned Australia with his five-wicket haul on day one of the ongoing third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. "For me, being able to move the ball today, it's really helped me because that's not something that I've always done to be, to be brutally honest."
Dubbed by many as the greatest Indian captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fondly known as MS Dhoni, turned 42 on Friday, July 7. From legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag to Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, several current and ex-India players sent greetings to Thala.
May you always fly high like your helicopter shots.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2023
Happy birthday, MS! pic.twitter.com/f9aqiY6HV0
The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2023
In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses
7 basic musical notes
7 pheras in a marriage
7 wonders of the world
And on
7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @msdhoni , #HappyBirthdayDhoni . pic.twitter.com/ZZwXBT5mLV