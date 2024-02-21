SL vs AFG 3rd T20I: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live in India on laptop, TV

SL vs AFG 3rd T20I: The third and final match of the T20I series between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played on Wednesday (Feb 21). The match is slated for 7:00 pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

In the previous match, the hosts set an imposing target of 188 runs. Sadeera Samrawickrama laid the groundwork with a steady half-century, while all-rounder Angelo Matthews capitalised on it with an unbeaten 42 off only 22 balls.

However, the Afghanistan top-order faltered, losing five wickets for just 31 runs. Despite Mohammad Nabi and Karim Janat's efforts, Afghanistan couldn't recover from the early setback and were dismissed in the 17th over.

Sri Lanka is leading the match series with 2-0 till now by winning two previous matches against Afghanistan. Sri Lanka is poised for a clean sweep as they face off against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of their ongoing three-match series. The first T20I between the two Asian teams was a tense encounter, with Sri Lanka narrowly defeating their opponents by four runs.

SL vs AFG 3rd T20I: Live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details ahead of the match:

When will the 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan be played?

The 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place on February 19.

Where will the Third T20I match Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan be played?

The Third T20I match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

What time will the Third T20I match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan begin?

The Third T20I match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Third T20I match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be televised on the Sony Sports network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Third T20I match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

SL vs AFG 3rd T20I: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad/Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SL vs AFG 3rd T20I: Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I, Afghanistan Tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

Date and Time: 21 February 2023 and Wednesday, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla