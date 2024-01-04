SA vs IND 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma blasts ICC over pitch rating policy after India's win in Cape Town

India skipper Rohit Sharma blasted the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday (Jan 4) after his side beat hosts South Africa in the second Test match in Cape Town. After the seven-wicket win, the shortest Test match in the history of the format, Rohit took a dig at ICC and its rating policy for pitches. According to the Indian skipper, the Newlands pitch was a nightmare to play while downplaying ICC’s rating for the pitch used in Ahmedabad for the ODI World Cup final in November.

Rohit blasts ICC

"I still can't believe that the World Cup final pitch was rated below average. A batsman got a hundred there in the final. How can that be a poor pitch? So these are the things the ICC, the match referees, they need to look into and start rating pitches based on what they see, not based on the countries. I think that's quite important,” Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

Ahmedabad pitch was rated unsatisfactory according to the ICC when India lost to Australia in the World Cup final. Travis Head was declared Player of the Match having scored a hundred while almost 500 runs were scored in the match. However, according to Rohit’s reaction on Thursday, the pitch in Cape Town was a batter’s nightmare and ICC should rework its rating policy.

"Honestly, I would like to see how the pitches are rated. I want to see that. Whatever... that chart, I would love to see it, how they rate the pitches, because Mumbai, Bangalore, Cape Town, Centurion, all different venues, overhead conditions are different. The pitches deteriorate quite fast when the sun is beating down that hard on the pitch,” the skipper added.

What happened in the match?

After deciding to bat first on Day 1 on Wednesday, the hosts were bowled out for 55 in their first innings with Mohammed Siraj ending with figures of 15/6. In reply, India were bowled out for 153 after a record six ducks in their innings. Interestingly, India went from 105/2 to 153 all out, losing their last eight wickets for just 48 runs. In reply, South Africa came out to bat again on Day 1 and were 62/3 at Stumps as they trailed by 98 runs in the first innings.

Earlier on Day 2, India made sure they were on top but Aiden Markam stood firm to hold one end. Despite being a bowler’s dominated contest Markram scored 106 before his side was bowled out for 176. Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show for India with the ball as he ended with figures of 61/6 in the second innings. Mukesh Kumar ended with two while Siraj and Prashidh Krishna got one wicket each.