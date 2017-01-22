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Women's March: See more than a million people protest against Trump

Wion Web Desk
Authored By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jan 22, 2017, 05:25 IST | Updated: Jan 22, 2017, 05:25 IST
What began as a Washington protest turned into millions of people from over 600 cities across the world taking to the streets in a stunning rebuke to Donald Trump
Amsterdam Women's March
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Amsterdam Women's March

Demonstrators make their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards the US Consulate during the Women's March held at Museumplein on January 21, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Women's March: Toronto, Canada
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Women's March: Toronto, Canada

Woman's March along University Avenue to denounce America's new president in Toronto, Canada.
Women's March Barcelona
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Women's March Barcelona

Demonstrators make their way during the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. Sister marches took place simultaneously across the world, with women rallying in support of women's rights.
Women's March Washington
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Women's March Washington

More than half a million people also swarmed the streets of Los Angeles, according to police there, and a similar number gathered in New York. Other marches took place in Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, St. Louis, Denver and elsewhere.
Women's March London
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Women's March London

One of the largest marches was held in London, with close to 100,000 women, men and children taking part.
Women's March Australia
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Women's March Australia

Protesters take part in the Melbourne rally to protest against the Trump Inauguration on January 21, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Women's March. Berlin, Germany.
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Women's March. Berlin, Germany.

Outside the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.
Huge crowds gathered in Washington, Chicago, New York and Boston with hundreds of sister marches taking place across the United States.
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Huge crowds gathered in Washington, Chicago, New York and Boston with hundreds of sister marches taking place across the United States.

Huge crowds gathered in Washington, Chicago, New York and Boston with hundreds of sister marches taking place across the United States.

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