Women's March: See more than a million people protest against Trump

Published: Jan 22, 2017, 05:25 IST | Updated: Jan 22, 2017, 05:25 IST
What began as a Washington protest turned into millions of people from over 600 cities across the world taking to the streets in a stunning rebuke to Donald Trump
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Amsterdam Women's March
Demonstrators make their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards the US Consulate during the Women's March held at Museumplein on January 21, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
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Women's March: Toronto, Canada
Woman's March along University Avenue to denounce America's new president in Toronto, Canada.
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Women's March Barcelona
Demonstrators make their way during the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. Sister marches took place simultaneously across the world, with women rallying in support of women's rights.
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Women's March Washington
More than half a million people also swarmed the streets of Los Angeles, according to police there, and a similar number gathered in New York. Other marches took place in Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, St. Louis, Denver and elsewhere.
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Women's March London
One of the largest marches was held in London, with close to 100,000 women, men and children taking part.
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Women's March Australia
Protesters take part in the Melbourne rally to protest against the Trump Inauguration on January 21, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
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Women's March. Berlin, Germany.
Outside the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.
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Huge crowds gathered in Washington, Chicago, New York and Boston with hundreds of sister marches taking place across the United States.
Huge crowds gathered in Washington, Chicago, New York and Boston with hundreds of sister marches taking place across the United States.