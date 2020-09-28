RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians?

Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rohit's Mumbai Indians in the match 10 of IPL 2020 on Monday in the Dubai International Stadium.

RCB started their IPL campaign well after securing a victory against Sunrisers, but they also witnessed a disappointing defeat in their second match against KXIP. However, they will want to get back to winning ways after beating the mighty Mumbai.

Mumbai did not have an ideal start this year, they lost their first match against CSK, but they bounced back after beating Dinesh Karthik's KKR. MI will be looking to keep up the momentum.

MI and RCB have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far and the defending champion Mumbai leads by a huge margin of 16-9 victories. Mumbai have dominated in the last five encounters with Bangalore as they beat RCB four times.

The reverse fixture will be played in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 28.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (September 28).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match at WION.