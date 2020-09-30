RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Updates and Score: Rajasthan go 7 down, lose flurry of wickets

RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Updates and Score: Unbeaten Rajasthan take on explosive Kolkata (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Sep 30, 2020, 10.52 PM
WICKET! Sunil Narine gets his first wicket of the evening after Gopal went for an uncanny reverse scoop but the balls catches his gloves as DK takes a sitter behind the stumps. Shreyas Gopal c Karthik b Narine 5(7) RR 81/7 after 14 overs.
Sep 30, 2020, 10.39 PM
WICKET! Clean bowled! Varun Chakravarthy holds his line and length to get rid of Rahul Tewatia. No heroics from the RR man today. Rahul Tewatia b Chakravarthy 14(10)
Sep 30, 2020, 10.33 PM
The 175-run target seems to be far-fetched score for Rajasthan Royals at the moment but Rahul Tewatia and Tom Curran aren't dropping their bats yet. RR are 61/5 after 10 overs.
Sep 30, 2020, 10.24 PM
WICKET! Nagarkoti fires it wide only for Riyan Parag to slash it straight to the fielder at short-third man. KKR are on absolute first. Riyan Parag c Shubman Gill b K Nagarkoti 1(6)
Sep 30, 2020, 10.16 PM
WICKET! Kamlesh Nagarkoti has his first wicket of IPL. What a story this is! First delivery of the day for Nagarkoti and he gets former KKR player Robin Uthappa. RR 41/4 after 7.1 overs.
Sep 30, 2020, 10.09 PM
WICKET! Shivam Mavi strikes again! A wider delivery as Buttler went hard with the slash. However, a thick edge travels straight to short third-man. Buttler c Chakravarthy b Shivam Mavi 21(16)
Sep 30, 2020, 09.58 PM
WICKET! Shivam Mavi hurries Sanju Samson with that extra bit of bounce as the RR batsman hands it straight to Sunil Narine at mid-wicket. Samson c Narine b Shivam Mavi 8(9) RR 30/2 after 4.1 overs.
Sep 30, 2020, 09.45 PM
WICKET! Finally, Pat Cummins gets rid of Steve Smith. A half appeal, then a lofted stroke and then an edge to DK. This was a roller-coaster of three deliveries. RR 15/1 after 2 overs.
Sep 30, 2020, 09.36 PM
Steve Smith and Jos Buttler are at the crease for Rajasthan Royals. Sunil Narine starts with the new ball for KKR.
Sep 30, 2020, 09.21 PM
Brilliant end by Eoin Morgan and Kamlesh Nagarkoti to help KKR post 174/6 in 20 overs. Can RR chase down the total?
Sep 30, 2020, 09.09 PM
WICKET! Tom Curran bangs it short as Pat Cummins went for the wild pull. However, the Australian mistimed his shot only for Sanju Samson to pull off a blinder at deep square-leg. Brilliant catch. Cummins c Samson b Tom Curran 12(10) KKR 149/6 after 18 overs.
Sep 30, 2020, 09.05 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders get 14 off the over, courtesy a six by Eoin Morgan and a boundary by Pat Cummins. KKR will look to go for it with only three overs remaining. KKR 142/5 after 17 overs.
Timing! 💯— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 30, 2020
Pat drives one through the covers for a beautiful boundary.
KKR - 134/5 (16.4)#RRvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL
Sep 30, 2020, 08.45 PM
WICKET! Ankit Rajpoot bowls it wider as Dre Russ went for that hard slash. However, the ball travels straight to third man. Jaydev Unadkat takes a comfortable catch. KKR in trouble. Russell c Unadkat b Rajpoot 24(14) KKR 115/5 after 14.2 overs.
Sep 30, 2020, 08.42 PM
Not only did Archer dismiss Dinesh Karthik with an absolute peach, he has conceded just four runs off his three overs. KKR will look to accelerate now. KKR 109/4 after 14 overs.
Sep 30, 2020, 08.35 PM
Rajasthan Royals will need to quickly sort their gameplan. Andre Russell has already launched two massive sixes and he is just getting started. KKR 106/3 after 13 overs.
Sep 30, 2020, 08.27 PM
WICKET! Jofra Archer strikes as Shubman Gill miscued his flick to send the ball high in the air. Archer gets below the ball and takes a dolly. Dinesh Karthik walks in. Shubman Gill c and b Jofra Archer 47(34) KKR 89/3 after 11.1 overs
Sep 30, 2020, 08.21 PM
WICKET! A loopy delivery by Rahul Tewatia as Nitish Rana goes downtown but he fails to connect it properly as the ball travels straight to the hands of Riyan Parag at long-off. Nitish Rana c Riyan Parag b Rahul Tewatia 22(17) KKR 82/2 after 10 overs.
Sep 30, 2020, 08.17 PM
10 off the over for KKR as Gill bags a couple of classy boundaries, one towards the cow corner and the other one being straight down the ground. Class. KKR are 76/1 after 9 overs.
Sep 30, 2020, 08.09 PM
A couple of sixes and boundaries for Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana as KKR continue to get those runs after the Powerplay. KKR have plenty of firepower left in their tank with the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan yet to come. KKR 66/1 after 8 overs.
Sep 30, 2020, 08.00 PM
While Rajasthan Royals have managed to dismiss Sunil Narine, Kolkata Knight Riders have scored briskly in the Powerplay. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana are in for KKR at the crease. KKR 42/1 after 6 overs.
Sep 30, 2020, 07.53 PM
WICKET! After getting smashed for a huge six and a boundary, Jaydev Unadkat rolls his fingers and takes the pace off the delivery. Sunil Narine completely missed the hoick as the ball disturbs the stumps. Narine b Unadkat 15(14) KKR 36/1 after 4.5 overs.
Sep 30, 2020, 07.44 PM
While Shubman Gill has started in his natural way, hitting the odd bad delivery. But the worry for KKR will be Sunil Narine's form, he is struggling to connect it. KKR 15/0 after 3 overs.
Sep 30, 2020, 07.35 PM
Two deliveries over 150 kph and others being around 150 kph, Jofra Archer has started the innings for Rajasthan Royals with a bang. What a fiery over that was by the England international. KKR 1/0 after 1 over.
Sep 30, 2020, 07.31 PM
Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine open for KKR. Jofra Archer has the new ball for RR. Play!
Sep 30, 2020, 07.06 PM
Dinesh Karthik: Okay with batting first. Looks similar to Abu Dhabi but it plays different. Sharjah is a completely different fish but these two are similar. The brand of cricket we played the other day was something I'm proud of. Same team.
Steve Smith: Will have a bowl. That boundary's big, certainly compared to Sharjah which was a postage stamp. Certainly have to adapt. Watched the Super Over the other day. Exciting to play on a different ground. Have played some good cricket. Boys in a good place. He was under the pump but just turned it around and had such belief in the end. Same team.
Sep 30, 2020, 07.03 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat
Sep 30, 2020, 07.01 PM
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to field first!
Sep 30, 2020, 06.57 PM
Andre Russell didn't get the opportunity to bat as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably last time they took the field. But will he today?
📸📸#Dream11IPL #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/mkg3KYBRHL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020, 06.31 PM
The pitch in Dubai has started to dry up a bit which means 170 is being seen as a highly competitive score here.
The stage is SET!#Dream11IPL #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/gAClSellpg— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020, 06.29 PM
Both RR and KKR have won 10 matches each in their previous face-offs and the tie is firmly locked. However, in the UAE, RR have a 1-0 advantage over the Kolkata outfit and would look to continue the momentum in Dubai. Both RR and KKR have played two Super Overs as well.