RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Updates and Score: Kolkata lose Andre Russell, go 5 down

Here's what the captains said at the toss:

Dinesh Karthik: Okay with batting first. Looks similar to Abu Dhabi but it plays different. Sharjah is a completely different fish but these two are similar. The brand of cricket we played the other day was something I'm proud of. Same team.

Steve Smith: Will have a bowl. That boundary's big, certainly compared to Sharjah which was a postage stamp. Certainly have to adapt. Watched the Super Over the other day. Exciting to play on a different ground. Have played some good cricket. Boys in a good place. He was under the pump but just turned it around and had such belief in the end. Same team.