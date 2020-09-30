RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Updates and Score: Gill-Narine open for Kolkata

RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Updates and Score: Unbeaten Rajasthan take on explosive Kolkata (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Sep 30, 2020, 07.31 PM
Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine open for KKR. Jofra Archer has the new ball for RR. Play!
Sep 30, 2020, 07.06 PM
Dinesh Karthik: Okay with batting first. Looks similar to Abu Dhabi but it plays different. Sharjah is a completely different fish but these two are similar. The brand of cricket we played the other day was something I'm proud of. Same team.
Steve Smith: Will have a bowl. That boundary's big, certainly compared to Sharjah which was a postage stamp. Certainly have to adapt. Watched the Super Over the other day. Exciting to play on a different ground. Have played some good cricket. Boys in a good place. He was under the pump but just turned it around and had such belief in the end. Same team.
Sep 30, 2020, 07.03 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat
Sep 30, 2020, 07.01 PM
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to field first!
Sep 30, 2020, 06.57 PM
Andre Russell didn't get the opportunity to bat as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably last time they took the field. But will he today?
Sep 30, 2020, 06.31 PM
The pitch in Dubai has started to dry up a bit which means 170 is being seen as a highly competitive score here.
Sep 30, 2020, 06.29 PM
Both RR and KKR have won 10 matches each in their previous face-offs and the tie is firmly locked. However, in the UAE, RR have a 1-0 advantage over the Kolkata outfit and would look to continue the momentum in Dubai. Both RR and KKR have played two Super Overs as well.