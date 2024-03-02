RCB-W v MI-W LIVE, WPL 2024 – Harmanpreet Kaur-less MI wins the toss and elects to field first
Story highlights
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match number 9 of the Women's Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians. While Bangalore sits in the second position, MI is fifth on the points table.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque
Harmanpreet Kaur-less Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in game 9 of WPL 2024.
Mumbai Indians will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first clash of this edition. While the defending champions are yet to pick up the pace in WPL 2024, RCB has got the start they wanted, sitting in the second position on the points table thus far.