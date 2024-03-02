LIVE TV
RCB-W v MI-W LIVE, WPL 2024 – Harmanpreet Kaur-less MI wins the toss and elects to field first

Bengaluru, IndiaWritten By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Mar 02, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
RCB-W v MI-W LIVE, WPL 2024 – Live score and updates Photograph:(Twitter)
Welcome to the WPL 2024 match 9th between hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match number 9 of the Women's Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians. While Bangalore sits in the second position, MI is fifth on the points table.

02 Mar 2024, 7:05 PM (IST)
RCB-W v MI-W, WPL 2024 - Playing XI of both teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

02 Mar 2024, 7:02 PM (IST)
RCB-W v MI-W, WPL 2024 - Mumbai wins the toss, elects to bowl first

Harmanpreet Kaur-less Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in game 9 of WPL 2024.

02 Mar 2024, 6:42 PM (IST)
RCB-W v MI-W, WPL 2024 - Mumbai ready for Bangalore challenge

Mumbai Indians will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first clash of this edition. While the defending champions are yet to pick up the pace in WPL 2024, RCB has got the start they wanted, sitting in the second position on the points table thus far. 

