IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: RCB win the toss, opt to bowl first in Bengaluru

Hello and welcome to the live updates of match 24 of the IPL 2023 edition as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday evening (April 18). Both sides are languishing in the middle of the points table as CSK occupy the sixth spot whereas RCB is a position below them.
Both CSK and RCB have produced some thrilling contests over the years. With the two heavyweights meeting only once in the league stage, it can possibly be the last time Dhoni and Virat Kohli come face-to-face in the IPL. It is set to be a mouth-watering contest. At the coin toss, RCB opted to bowl first.
Wayne Parnell (to the broadcasters): (What he missed most about the IPL) The atmosphere here in India, being here, people being crazy about cricket, just seeing games sold out. This year's IPL ... games going down to the wire every single game is really awesome. The mantra for myself is to always look to contribute and think like a leader. Doing that in the SA20 was really special. Coming here back into the IPL after such a long time is really good, really fun as well. I'm just trying to contribute every single day, trying to get better. I think MS Dhoni just walked out now, you can hear the massive noise. Just trying to really have fun. It's about trying to block out the noise, which will be really difficult. Chinnaswamy is such an amazing stadium, the noise moves around the stadium which is really awesome. It's sold out, so everyone's looking forward to it.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj
Faf du Plessis: Incredible noise!! We will bowl first. I think the nature of pitches will turn, but 180-200 will be a nice target to change. It is quite a small ground and the ball travels, the surface is good and a little bit of dew could help. No changes in our starting XI but got some tricks up our sleeve for the impact player.
MS Dhoni: The toss does matter because this is a venue where it is difficult to contain batters in the second innings. And not to forget dew. I think what's important is not looking ahead, maybe 180-200 is a par score but we need to keep re-evaluating every 3-4 overs on where we stand and what would be a good total to get to. That is a better way to approach, rather than keeping a total in mind. One change - Magala is injured and Pathirana comes in. The good think is all the players who have come in to replace guys have performed well. But these injuries haven't been ideal, but that's what happens because the IPL comes at the end of the cricket season.
TOSS: At the coin toss, Faf du Plessis-led Bengaluru gets it right and opts to bowl first.
A marquee battle is set to commence as RCB host CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Over the years, these two sides have been engaged in several humdingers and given how IPL 2023 is producing thrilling clashes each day, expect another nail-biting tie on Monday evening.