IPL Auction 2023 RCB Player List LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore Complete Squad, Indian & Foreign Players, Purse, Slots, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All-Rounders at WION

IPL Auction 2023 RCB LIVE Update: Bangalore will arrive at the IPL 2023 auction with a budget of INR 8.75 crore. They can buy up to seven cricketers, of whom at most two can be overseas. Ahead of this season’s auctions, they traded Jason Behrendorff with Mumbai Indians, and released Sherfane Rutherford, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama Milind, and Aneeshwar Gautam. The IPL auction date is 23 December starting at 2:30 PM IST. IPL auction 2023 will take place in Kochi town of Kerala. This is the first time that Kochi will host the IPL auction. IPL 2023 auction will be aired live on Star Sports.
Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar shared what worked for RCB when the team made it to 3 playoffs in the last 3 years. He also talked about how the think tank is preparing to make the distance this time around.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have never won a trophy in the 15 seasons of the Indian Premier League despite the fact that the team has big names like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle who played for them in the last 15 years. However, what really makes RCB special is the love that they receive from their fans.
RCB team has made three final appearances in the IPL, losing all, in 2009 to the Deccan Chargers, in 2011 to the Chennai Super Kings and in 2016 to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The squad lost to the Mumbai Indians in the championship game of the 2011 Champions League Twenty20, finishing second.
To fill the final two overseas spots, RCB may choose a fast bowler and a batsman. One or more of the likely candidates to join RCB as a bowler are Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, and Kyle Jamieson. Karun Nair and Harry Tector are two options for batter.
The franchise has only INR 8.75 crore to spend in the IPL auction in Kochi after releasing five players last year. After trading Jason Behrendorff to the Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers are seeking a foreign seamer to serve as Josh Hazlewood's backup. An Indian top-order hitter would also be on their radar. Virat Kohli can bat at No. 3, where he bats in T20 Internationals, if they can find someone to start alongside Faf du Plessis.