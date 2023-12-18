RCB IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, Remaining Purse, squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Here is a look at the squad and the remaining purse of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction -
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise ended sixth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition. The Faf du Plessis-led franchise had their moments but couldn't capitalise on it fully to see themselves bow out of the playoffs race on the last day of the league stage. Thus, the upcoming IPL 2024 mini-auction holds a lot of importance for the three-time runners-up as they will look to bolster their squad for the next year's season.
With some big players up for grabs in the auction, comprising the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, etc., it will be interesting to see how the Bengaluru-based franchise finalise their squad. Ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction, here is a look at RCB's requirements, current squad and their remaining purse -
For RCB, their main agenda will be to look for suitable replacements for Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga after releasing the duo. Thus, a fast-bowling all-rounder and a frontline spinner will be their main focus. Moreover, they will also look to go for an Indian pacer, who can excel at the death, as well as a spinner for Harshal Patel and Shahbaz Ahmed, respectively. The two have also been released ahead of the auction.
Purse - INR 23.25 Crore || Slots left - 6 || Overseas slots left - 3
Existing squad breakdown
Top-order batters: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat
Finishers: Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror
Allrounders: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage
Spinners: Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma
Fast bowlers: Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley
Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (Traded), Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green (Traded)