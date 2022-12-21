RCB Squad in IPL Auction 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore full player list, captain, key players, batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, Indian-Foreign Players, all you need to know

RCB Squad in IPL Auction 2023: Bangalore will arrive at the IPL 2023 auction with a budget of INR 8.75 crore. They can buy up to seven cricketers, of whom at most two can be overseas. Ahead of this season’s auctions, they traded Jason Behrendorff with Mumbai Indians, and released Sherfane Rutherford, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama Milind, and Aneeshwar Gautam. The IPL auction date is 23 December starting at 2:30 PM IST. IPL auction 2023 will take place in Kochi town of Kerala. This is the first time that Kochi will host the IPL auction. IPL 2023 auction will be aired live on Star Sports.