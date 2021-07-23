Ravindra Jadeja hits second fifty as India tour match ends in a draw

AFP
LONDON Published: Jul 23, 2021, 09:17 AM(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

All of India's fast bowlers got overs under their belt in what was a hastily arranged fixture ahead of the first Test against England at Nottingham's Trent Bridge starting on August 4.

Ravindra Jadeja hit his second fifty of the match as India's three-day tour match against a County Select XI at Chester-le-Street ended in a draw on Thursday.

Cheteshwar Pujara also batted as an opener on the last day, which ended early after a draw was agreed before the last hour.

By then, India had bowled 15.5 overs without taking a wicket after declaring just before tea.

Earlier, India's Mayank Agarwal batted attractively before falling just short of his fifty.

Jadeja faced 71 balls, including four fours and a six before retiring on 51.

All of India's fast bowlers got overs under their belt in what was a hastily arranged fixture ahead of the first Test against England at Nottingham's Trent Bridge starting on August 4.

The match came about after India captain Virat Kohli lamented a lack of recent red-ball cricket following his side's defeat by New Zealand in last month's inaugural World Test Championship final in Southampton.

Brief scores

India 311 (KL Rahul 111, R Jadeja 75; C Miles 4-45) and 192-3 Dec (R Jadeja 51) drew with County Select XI 220 (H Hameed 112; U Yadav 3-22, and 31-0

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Jul 23, 2021 | 2nd ODI
Australia in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2021
WI
(0.0 ov) 0/0
VS
AUS
0/0 (0.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jul 22, 2021 | 2nd T20I
South Africa in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2021
IRE
(19.3 ov) 117
VS
SA
159/7 (20.0 ov)
South Africa beat Ireland by 42 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App