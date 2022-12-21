RR Squad in IPL Auction 2023: rajasthan royals full player list, captain, key players, batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, Indian-Foreign Players, all you need to know
RR Squad in IPL Auction 2023: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will try to go one step further in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) than they did last season when they were defeated in the final by the Gujarat Titans. RR has retained a total of 16 players and now has a few holes to fill in their team for the upcoming season of IPL 2023. Players that are includes bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen and batsmen like Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. They have also retained the only all-rounder of their team, R Ashwin among the other 16 players.
Remaining Purse: 13.4 cr
Former Rajasthan Royals' all -rounder players are now in Chennai Super Kings' team.
Sam Curran- INR 18.50 crore by Punjab Kings
Cameron Green- INR 17.50 Crore by Mumbai Indians
Ben Stokes- INR 16.25 crore by Chennai Super Kings
Mayank Agrawal – INR 8.25 crore by SRH
Jason Holder- INR 5.75 crore by Rajasthan Royals
Harry Brook- INR 13.25 crore by SRH
Kane Williamson- INR 2 crores by Gujarat
Rajasthan Royals welcome Jason Holder and Sam Curran to the squad.
Barbadian Jason Holder sold at Rs 5.75 cr from 2 cr to RR
The moment when Sanju Samson became the then youngest player to score fifty in an IPL match. The 18 year old Sanju scored 63(41).
Ben Stokes is considered as one of the greatest all-rounder by many people, and he might be also one of the highest buy at the IPL auction 2023. He was the most expensive player at the auction of 2018 IPL when RR bought him for Rs 12.5 crore. Ben Stokes didn't played in the last IPL season as he wanted a break to focus on his mental health and well-being, but he is all geared up now for this season's IPL.
There is a lot of buzz around all-rounder Ben Stokes, the player has a base price of Rs 2 crore and can be picked up for the Rajasthan Royals today.
RR squad has just landed on the Kochi airport and is enjoying the breakfast, ahead of the IPL auction 2023
In 2015, Rajasthan Royals was surrounded by controversy over inappropriate and fictious bids that violated the norms set by BCCI. RR was then banned for two years by the BCCI, with its owner Raj Kundra banned for life, as two of its shareholders were completely unknown to the BCCI.
The fast bowlers of the RR team, like, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, and Kuldeep Sen are crucial in this year's IPL. Among the batters, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Paragwill be formidable for the team. Towering above them in stature is Buttler, prepared to assume any role – and excel at it – depending on the scenario.
The Rajasthan Royals captain, Sanju Samson has travelled to the Pink City and visited the Sawai Mansingh stadium. The IPL last year had been held only at few venues due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. This would be the first time after the outbreak that Sawai Mansingh stadium will be seen fully packed.