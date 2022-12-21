Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: Full Player List, Complete Squad, Indian and Foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders

ugc_banner
Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates

Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will take place on Friday, 23 December in Kochi. The ten franchises will bolster their rosters after releasing a plethora of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots available, with room for 30 international players in the league.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will try to go one step further in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) than they did last season when they were defeated in the final by the Gujarat Titans. RR has retained a total of 16 players and now has a few holes to fill in their team for the upcoming season of IPL 2023. Players that are includes bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen and batsmen like Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. They have also retained the only all-rounder of their team, R Ashwin among the other 16 players.

Remaining Purse: 13.4 cr 

Follow Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates here:

23 Dec 2022, 1:57 PM (IST)
Sanju Samson is back where it all started

Do you remember this moment?

The moment when Sanju Samson became the then youngest player to score fifty in an IPL match. The 18 year old Sanju scored 63(41).

23 Dec 2022, 12:42 PM (IST)
Ben Stokes in demand this IPL season

Ben Stokes is considered as one of the greatest all-rounder by many people, and he might be also one of the highest buy at the IPL auction 2023. He was the most expensive player at the auction of 2018 IPL when RR bought him for Rs 12.5 crore. Ben Stokes didn't played in the last IPL season as he wanted a break to focus on his mental health and well-being, but he is all geared up now for this season's IPL. 

23 Dec 2022, 12:20 PM (IST)
Ben Stokes to return in RR?

There is a lot of buzz around all-rounder Ben Stokes, the player has a base price of Rs 2 crore and can be picked up for the Rajasthan Royals today. 

 

23 Dec 2022, 11:55 AM (IST)
Rajasthan Royals squad arrives in Kochi for IPL 2023 auction

RR squad has just landed on the Kochi airport and is enjoying the breakfast, ahead of the IPL auction 2023

23 Dec 2022, 11:17 AM (IST)
Why was RR banned in 2015?

In 2015, Rajasthan Royals was surrounded by controversy over inappropriate and fictious bids that violated the norms set by BCCI. RR was then banned for two years by the BCCI, with its owner Raj Kundra banned for life, as two of its shareholders were completely unknown to the BCCI. 

23 Dec 2022, 10:52 AM (IST)
Strengths of Rajasthan Royals

The fast bowlers of the RR team, like, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, and Kuldeep Sen are crucial in this year's IPL. Among the batters, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Paragwill be formidable for the team. Towering above them in stature is Buttler, prepared to assume any role – and excel at it – depending on the scenario.

21 Dec 2022, 6:10 PM (IST)
RR captain back to Jaipur ahead of thew IPL auction 2023

The Rajasthan Royals captain, Sanju Samson has travelled to the Pink City and visited the Sawai Mansingh stadium. The IPL last year had been held only at few venues due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. This would be the first time after the outbreak that Sawai Mansingh stadium will be seen fully packed. 

