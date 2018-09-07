The Oval, London, UK

Aiming for redemption in the fifth and the final match, India will take on England at The Oval later in the day. England have already won the series but Indian cricket team will look to end the tour on a high by winning the final game.

However, the English side will not let the Men in Blue take the game without any fight as it will be Alastair Cook's final Test in an England shirt and hence the team will leave no stone unturned to make it memorable.

A 4-1 victory for England would be a fantastic result considering they were slight underdogs at the start of the series while India would probably feel hard done by if things were to finish up that way.

A 3-2 defeat for Kohli's men would arguably be a fairer reflection of the state of the two teams but England will do well to remind themselves of their 2016 tour to India when the home side ground them into the dust in the final match in Chennai, scoring a mammoth 759/7 declared.

To keep the morale of the team high, India's head coach Ravi Shastri called it the 'best travelling side in last 15 years'.

But the facts say something else.

India under Sourav Ganguly drew Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in West Indies (a team that had Brian Lara, Carl Hooper, Shivanarine Chanderpaul) and a series in Pakistan.

Under Rahul Dravid, India won twin series in West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa.

Under previous skipper MS Dhoni, India won a series in New Zealand and also for the only time drew a series in South Africa.

In today's game, India would want to play the best possible eleven but there is also a case for experimentation. With Prithvi Shaw's inclusion in the Test squad, the Indian selectors are looking ahead to the next line of openers.

Hardik Pandya also failed to impress with the bat, and therefore the management could ty Hanuma Vihari in the middle, as he is also a handy spinner.

Ravindra Jadeja is also expected to play his first Test on tour, with Ravichandran Ashwin not bowling in the nets.

ProbableTeams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.