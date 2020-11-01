Premier League: When and where to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal?

Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 1, 2020 Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos scores their second goal Photograph:( Reuters )
Gunners are on the 11th spot in the Premier League after suffering three losses, whereas Solskjaer's Manchester United are on the 15th position after collecting just seven points off five games.
Manchester United will take on Arsenal at the Old Trafford on Sunday in a crucial Premier League clash. Both teams are currently at the bottom half of the standings.
Gunners are on the 11th spot in the Premier League after suffering three losses, whereas Solskjaer's Manchester United are on the 15th position after collecting just seven points off five games.
The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on November 01, 2020, at Old Trafford.
The Manchester United vs Arsenal match will begin at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.
The Manchester United vs Arsenal live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.
The Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Defending champions Liverpool are leading the race in the Premier League with 16 points.