Premier League: When and where to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal?

Manchester United will take on Arsenal at the Old Trafford on Sunday in a crucial Premier League clash. Both teams are currently at the bottom half of the standings.

Gunners are on the 11th spot in the Premier League after suffering three losses, whereas Solskjaer's Manchester United are on the 15th position after collecting just seven points off five games.

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on November 01, 2020, at Old Trafford.

What time does the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal match will begin at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League live in India?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Arsenal live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Defending champions Liverpool are leading the race in the Premier League with 16 points.