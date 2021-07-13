Police arrests four Olympic contractors in Tokyo over alleged cocaine consumption

According to reports, four Olympic contractors from the United States and Britain have been arrested in the Japanese capital Tokyo over allegedly using cocaine.

Japanese media reports said they were electricians with two belonging to UK and the other two from the United States. The arrests had reportedly taken place between July 3-5.

The four men were tested for drugs, police said. They were reportedly working for an electric generator company and were involved in the maintenance work of electric generators for the Tokyo Olympics.

The men were arrested under Japan's Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Law as the Olympic organisers in a statement added that a strict warning will be issued to the company if the allegations are proved against the four men.

Japan is set to welcome thousands of athletes and officials including the world media as it hosts the Olympics from July 23 to August 8.

Reports say the men were working for British company Aggreko. Japanese media report said the four men had entered the country between February and May and were living in Tokyo.

The men were allegedly drinking in Tokyo's Roppongi entertainment district and one of the men reportedly broke into an apartment complex as the police intervened and arrested them.

The International Olympic Committee(IOC) said the arrests were "an individual issue and a question for the local justice authorities".

Tokyo has been put under a state of emergency due to the virus surge even as the city's governor Yuriko Koike assured the country that it will be able to hold a "safe and secure" Olympics.

The four men were reportedly arrested before the state of emergency came into force in the capital. The city's bars and restaurants have been ordered to shut early even as Olympic organisers banned spectators from attending the mega event.

The Olympics were postponed last year due to the pandemic but is set to go ahead this year with Tokyo under the spotlight as it experiences its fourth state of emergency in over a year.

