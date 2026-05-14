/PGA Championship | 'Separated the little toe': Rory McIlroy looking good for second successive major after blister discomfort

Rory McIlroy, world number two, who is looking to win his second successive golf major, is feeling fine after suffering a foot injury scare during first round of practice ahead of the PGA Championship. The PGA Championship starts May 14 at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia. McIlroy, who had won defended Augusta Masters last month, left practice earlier in week after playing just three holes because of a blister in his right foot. On the eve of the tournament, McIlroy, however, played all nine holes during practice after popping the blister and padding it up along with a different shoe?

What happened to McIlroy?

McIlroy first suffered the blister discomfort under the toenail of the little tow of right foot at the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow last week. The uneasy increased during the first round of practice at the PGA Championship where he had retired after playing three holes. The golfer then popped the blister and added some cushion as well as changed the shoe which helped him play all nine holes during the practice on the eve of the championship.

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"Popping the blister relieved the pressure but it was swollen and bruised, so it's just sore," McIlroy said Wednesday (May 13). "But it's fine, all good. I figured it out and separated the little toe from the other ones and a bit of cushion around it definitely helped. And then just going to a bigger shoe and a different style of shoe as well, a little wider and a little softer in the toe box. It's half a size up and it's a wide fit so there's just a bit more room."

McIlroy chasing third PGA Championship

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