IPL 2023, PBKS vs RCB Live cricket score and updates: Faf, Virat hit fifth gear, RCB are 39/0 in 4 overs
Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition sees the Punjab Kings (PBKS) host the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Thursday afternoon (April 20). So far, both sides have been very inconsistent and will be desperate to add two more points to their kitty. For RCB, they have won two and lost three in five games and are coming into this fixture on the back of an eight-run loss at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru. Punjab, on the other hand, have three victories and two defeats from an equal number of fixtures. At the coin toss, PBKS opted to bowl first.
Faf du Plessis and Virat smashed a boundary and a few sixes to put RCB in a commanding position. They are 39 for zero in four overs.
Punjab got off to a good start as they have kept it tight in the first two overs. Early movement has helped Arshdeep Singh.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Sam Curran - We will bowl first, did well in the last game and we'll take some confidence, conditions will not change a lot. Shikhar is getting closer, but he'll miss out today. He's a quality player, but the younger lot will have to shape up, Livingstone is back and we have Ellis back in place of KG.
Virat Kohli - Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us.
At the coin toss, two stand-in captains came out as Virat Kohli leads RCB today and Sam Curran continues to call the shots for PBKS due to an injured Dhawan.
PBKS win the toss, opt to bowl first.
Daren Ganga and Rohan Gavaskar (on-air): A glorious afternoon in Mohali, there was a bit of rain yesterday night and there could be a bit of weather around today as well. We're playing on pitch number 4, this is a new pitch and the dimensions are pretty even. 70m on both sides and 75m on the straight boundary. Yesterday's rain has meant that the pitch hasn't been watered too much and that means the pitch is slightly dry. But there are plenty of runs on this surface and the spinners could come into the game later on
In an afternoon game, Punjab host the RCB franchise in Mohali. Punjab will sweat on Shikhar Dhawan's fitness, who missed the last game, and it will be interesting to see if Liam Livingstone will finally get a look in the playing XI.
RCB, on the other hand, need more from their inexperienced Indian batters and can't just rely on Md Siraj for wickets and dot balls. Who will stand tall from their side today?
Toss in sometime...