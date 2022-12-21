Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad in IPL Auction 2023: full players list, captain, key players, batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, Indian-Foreign Players, all you need to know
IPL Auction 2023 PBKS LIVE Updates: Due to the power-hitting of Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Jitesh Sharma, Punjab surprised many in 2022 with their all-out aggression, particularly in the middle overs. However, they were slow to get going on the powerplay, owing largely to the painfully slow approach of captain Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan, who both struck at 123. PBKS has retained 16 players that will continue to play under the banner. With captain Shikhar Dhawan, players like Jonny Bairstow, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Atharva Taide are also retained among the other 16 players.
Remaining purse: 62.80 cr
All records are broken in IPL auction 2023 when franchises bought three-most costliest players of the league, England's Sam Curran and Australia's Cameron Green shattered were picked for Rs 18.50 crore and Rs 17.50 crore respectively by Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. Punjab King's owner talked about his team's record-breaking biding.
🗣️🗣️ “He’s one of the best all-rounders”@PunjabKingsIPL Director, Ness Wadia, speaks on the record purchase of @CurranSM in the #TATAIPLAuction 2023 💰👌@TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/Liqa5xOWi9— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022
If you think Rs 18.50 cr is a whopping amount for a cricket player, then you might be wrong, because owner of PBKS would have gone for higher bid to take Sam Curran on their side.
Ness Wadia: “We would’ve gone higher for Sam Curran.” 🤯🫡#TATAIPLAuction— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 23, 2022
The new head coach said they are very happy to take Sam Curran in PBKS at a whopping price of Rs 18.50 cr and said, "Very happy to have Sam onboard"
Punjab Kings hit a JACKPOT with Sam Curran, here how the new comers to the squad:
1. Sikander Raza
𝙅𝙤 𝙅𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙖 𝙒𝙤𝙝𝙞 𝙎𝙞𝙠𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙧 👑#SherSquad, Sikandar Raza is now a 🦁.#IPL2023 #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #TATAIPLAuctions #SikandarRaza @SRazaB24 pic.twitter.com/doZhLFj7Fz— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 23, 2022
2. Sam Curran
SAM-SATIONAL BUY! ❤️#SherSquad, run out of adjectives for Curran in the comments. 👇🥳#IPL2023 #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #SamCurran pic.twitter.com/oxJrE6AZwx— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 23, 2022
Sikander Raza sold at Rs 50 lakhs on base price to PBKS
English Cricketer Sam Curran base price was 2 crores. The player is sold at 18.50. English cricketer Samuel Matthew Curran competes in all forms for England. He plays for Surrey in domestic cricket and has participated in a number of Twenty20 competitions, including the Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.
Sam Curran sold at Rs 18.50 cr from Rs 2 cr to PBKS.
Punjab Kings new coach, Trevor Bayliss has set his eyes on the targets in his mind ahead of the IPL auction 2023. Here is what he said:
“We already know who we will be chasing!” 💪#SherSquad, can you predict the new 🦁s who will be joining us today? #IPL2023 #TATAIPLAuction #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #TrevorBayliss pic.twitter.com/WPCXthl8vo— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 23, 2022
These all are the retained players of Punjab Kings:
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar
These are the players that Punjab Kinga has released-
Mayank Agarwal (Rs 14 crore), Odean Smith (Rs 6 crore), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 2 crore), Benny Howell (Rs 40 lakh), Ishan Porel (Rs 20 lakh), Ansh Patel (Rs 20 lakh), Prerak Mankad (Rs 20 lakh), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Writtick Chatterjee (Rs 20 lakh)
After just one terrible year in office, Punjab Kings, co-owned by bollywood diva Preity Zinta, fired Mayank Agarwal from captaincy. Mayank has also been released and will be eyeing a new team at the auction. Shikhar Dhawan has been named as their captain for the new season, that is 2023.
PBKS' large winning-draught looms over the auction day ahead, they will be looking at players that can hopefully unlock their playoff chances this year.
Our think tank is planning on how to utilise the big bank! 💸#SherSquad, want to help them out with some suggestions❔#IPLAuction #IPL #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/Su89VybllR— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 22, 2022
The Sher Squad of Shikhar Dhawan is all ready to add more new players to their lion squad.
🆕 🦁s incoming! 🥳#SherSquad, are y'all ready for the #IPLAuction? 👨⚖️#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #IPL2023 @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/HtK2Wyspqn— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 23, 2022
Former Punjab Kings batter Chris Gayle has slammed his team for the way they treated their IPL 2022 captain Mayank Agarwal before deciding not to retain him. He said, "They chop and change man, it is ridiculous. You keep chopping and changing, they never have a set eleven whether you win a match. Sometimes they would go with the same team but so often players don’t feel comfortable (with too much changes). When they do get a chance and IPL is already pressure, so (with that sort of approach) you end putting more excessive pressure and with that you won’t see them flourishing within the game".
Preity Zinta, co-owner of the Punjab Kings and a Bollywood actress, visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek Bappa's blessings before the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The 47-year-old was graceful in traditional attire and appeared to be thoroughly enjoying her visit to the holy site.