Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad wants Brad Pitt to play him in his biopic, trolled mercilessly 

You can dream as big as you want. You anticipate the unexpected and believe in magic, fairies, and the possibility of anything. What happens if your dream is too bizarre rather than big? One thing is certain in this digital age: merciless online roasting. And that is what Pakistani cricket player Ahmed Shehzad, who has recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons, is dealing with.

As he stated that he wants Brad Pitt, a well-known actor in Hollywood, to portray his character in his biopic, he caught the attention of social media users.

The Pakistani hitter revealed who he believes can play his character the best during a chat with Pakistani journalist Syed Yahya Hussaini. Shehzad was released from the national squad in 2019, and now competes in Pakistan's domestic league.

The journalist enquired: Who do you believe would portray your character in a movie the best.

The Pakistani opener uttered with a straight face and a nod of the head, "Brad Pitt."

This is probably the first time in his career that he has been this widely discussed in online circles due to the fact that this story is trending so badly in Pakistan. His cricketing abilities have never brought him to this level before.



Shehzad last played for Pakistan in a T20I match against Sri Lanka in 2019, and since being let go from the national squad, he has been playing in the Pakistani domestic circuit.

