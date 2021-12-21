Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah accused of aiding in rape of a minor girl

The Pakistani leg-spinner, Yasir Shah, has been named in a case filed at Islamabad's Shalimar police station for allegedly assisting in the rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl.

The girl's aunt filed a FIR (First Information Report) at Islamabad's Shalimar police station on December 19.

Shah and his companion, Farhan, were charged under sections 292-B and 292-C (child pornography) and 376 (rape punishment) of the Pakistan Penal Code, according to the complainant.

The case stems from an alleged event that occurred on August 14 of this year.



In this case, no arrests have yet been made.

The girl claims she was raped by Farhan in the report, but Shah allegedly intimidated her aunt when she went to the police station to submit the accusation.



The girl then further stated that Yasir Shah had warned her of severe consequences if she went to the authorities to tell about the incident.

"Yasir Shah said that he was a very influential person and that he knew a high-ranking official. Yasir Shah and Farhan make videos and rape underage girls," she has stated in the FIR, as reported by geo.tv.

Shah has not commented on the subject, according to news reports.

"At this time, the PCB is gathering information at its end and will only comment after it has all of the data."

