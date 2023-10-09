PAK vs SL World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to watch World Cup 2023 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE in India
PAK vs SL World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Here are the olive streaming details of the upcoming match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad:
PAK vs SL World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: On October 10, Tuesday, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all set to clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Men in Green weren't at their best against the Netherlands but managed to win the match. Meanwhile, this match is crucial for Sri Lanka as the team was hammered by South Africa in their opening fixture match where they were beaten by a margin of 102 runs.
The Men In Green are now looking to avenge their Asia Cup loss last month. Moreover, Dasun Shanaka's men are plagued by problems of their own with injuries and key players missing.
Here are the live streaming details of PAK vs SL World Cup 2023:
When is the PAK vs SL World Cup 2023 match?
Pakistan will clash with Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, October 10.
What time will the PAK vs SL World Cup 2023 match start?
The PAK vs SL World Cup 2023 match will commence at 02:00 pm IST on Tuesday, October 10.
What is the venue for the PAK vs SL World Cup 2023 match?
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, will host the PAK vs SL World Cup 2023 match.
Where to watch the PAK vs SL World Cup 2023 match live in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 8th World Cup match, live in India.
How to watch PAK vs SL World Cup 2023 match live for free in India?
Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the Pakistan vs Netherlands, 8th World Cup match, live in India.
PAK vs SL Probable Playing XI for ODI World Cup 2023:
Pakistan
Probable XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Sri Lanka
Probable XI: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara/Maheesh Theekshana
(With inputs from agencies)
