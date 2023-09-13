PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live on mobile, TV

PAK vs SL live streaming for free: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will square off on Thursday (Sep 14) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The two teams will fight it out to book the final spot in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament. India had already booked a seat in the final after defeating both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in its last matches.

Pakistan faced a humiliating defeat against India in the last match, as they lost by 228 runs in the third match of the Super Four stage. The Men in Green will look to redeem itself in the match against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka, on the other side, also lost to India by 41 runs. Sri Lanka's innings concluded at 172 in 41.3 overs.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka:

PAK vs SL: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 live-streaming details

When is the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?- Date

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will be played on September 14.

What time does the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka start?- Time

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will start at 3:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka being played?- Venue

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I find the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?

The live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 live in India for free?

Fans can livestream the match between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

