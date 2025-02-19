PAK vs NZ Live Champions Trophy 2025 Updates: The Champions Trophy is back on the calendars of cricket enthusiasts as the extravaganza fest returns after over seven years of absence with a high-profile match between Pakistan and New Zealand beginning the tournament in the revamped Karachi Stadium on Wednesday.
PAK vs NZ Live Champions Trophy 2025 Updates
Cricket has been going through a phase where the ODI craves attention while its younger sibling, T20I, has been getting all the plaudits for delivering on its promise of an action-packed affair.
As the Champions Trophy returns, fans' appetite for ODI cricket is expected to return to its peak. A lot has happened since Sarfaraz Ahmed took Pakistan to glory in 2017 by overwhelming their bitter rival, India, with a 180-run victory in the final. Before fans could forget Pakistan's success story in 2017, the Champions Trophy has returned, even though it remains an awkward fit considering the amount of T20I and Test action that has unfolded over the past years.
In the tournament opener, Pakistan will face familiar foes, New Zealand, who have recently had an upper hand over the defending champions. The Blackcaps will be on familiar turf, considering no other team has played more ODIs than them in Pakistan (11) since the beginning of 2019.
New Zealand will certainly back themselves to outfox Pakistan, considering their success over Pakistan in the ODI tri-nation final just five days before in Karachi.
-
Feb 19, 2025 10:05 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: New Zealand team news
Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the tournament. Kyle Jamieson has been roped in as his replacement. Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra, who had sustained a face injury during the tri-series has resumed his practise, but his availability is yet to be confirmed.
-
Feb 19, 2025 09:35 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: What is the team news?
Haris Rauf, who had sustained a muscular strain in his lower chest wall during the recently-concluded tri-series, was declared available for the opening game of Champions Trophy. He has also resumed practice in the nets.
-
Feb 19, 2025 09:22 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: What to expect?
It's been a high-scoring venue, with the average first innings score of 289. Of the 19 venues that have hosted at least six ODIs since January 2023, it is the second highest scoring venue after Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. However, there is no distinct advantage for winning the toss. In the last eight games played at the venue, teams batting first and bowling first have won four times each.
-
Feb 19, 2025 09:16 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Hosts face New Zealand in curtain-raiser
