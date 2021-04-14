'Oops ghalti se mistake': Shoaib Malik makes similar mistake while wishing Sania Mirza on marriage anniversary

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza recently celebrated their 11th marriage anniversary and the all-rounder admitted to repeating his mistake of wishing her a day late.

He took to Twitter to admit his 'ghalti' (mistake) and said: "- Oops ghalti se mistake hogaya.. Wishing you a day late as always, love you @MirzaSania to the moon and back begum, Bay-Ghum".

Wishing you a day late as always, love you @MirzaSania to the moon and back begum, Bay-Ghum 😉 ♥️ — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 13, 2021 ×

This tweet came a day after Sania Mirza took to Instagram to wish her husband via an adorable post. Sania wrote "Through 'thick' and 'thin' they said through good and bad Happy Anniversary to my main.. to many more years of irritating you InshaAllah 11 YEARS!!!" on her Instagram post.

The couple got married in April 2010 and have a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, who was born in October 2018.

The Pakistan cricketer has been away from the game for quite some time now. His last international game was a T20 international against England in Manchester in September 2020. In terms of ODIs, his last appearance was against India at the 2019 World Cup.

The prolific all-rounder made his international debut in 1999 against West Indies at Sharjah. Since then, he has played 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 116 T20Is for Pakistan.

He has 7,534 runs next to his name in the ODI format, including nine centuries. In the Test format, Shoaib Malik has 1,898 runs and he has hit three centuries.

Sania Mirza was last seen in the Dubai Tennis Championships where she was knocked out in the Round of 16.