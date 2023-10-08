NZ vs NED Live Streaming: How to watch New Zealand vs The Netherlands 6th World Cup 2023 match LIVE in India

NZ vs NED Live Streaming: After their win against England, New Zealand will clash with the Netherlands in the 6th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. While the Kiwis will seek to continue their momentum, the Dutch team will try to bounce back after their defeat in their first World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. However, the Netherlands has raised expectations after giving tough competition to Pakistan in their previous game. The two sides have met on four occasions in the format so far, with New Zealand winning all the matches.

Skipper Kane Williamson might have to miss the upcoming match due to an injury. Tom Latham will lead New Zealand and would look forward to building on their commanding start as they face a relatively inexperienced side.

Meanwhile, Scott Edwards and Co. put in a spirited effort against Pakistan in their opening match. Although they lost by 81 runs, their performance was praise-worthy. They caused problems for the Pakistani team with the bowling. Edwards hopes to see his all-rounders deliver strong performances, as they are the team's main strength.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of New Zealand vs The Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

When is the NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 match?

New Zealand will clash with the Netherlands in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Monday, October 9.

What time will the NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 match start?

The NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 match will commence at 02:00 pm IST on Monday, October 9.

What is the venue for the NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 match?

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, will host the NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 match on Monday, October 9.

Where to watch the NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 match live in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the New Zealand vs Netherlands, 6th World Cup match, live in India.

How to watch NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 match live in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the New Zealand vs Netherlands, 6th World Cup match, live in India.

(With inputs from agencies)