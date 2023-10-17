NZ vs AFG live streaming for free: How to watch World Cup 2023 New Zealand vs Afghanistan on laptop, mobile
Story highlights
NZ vs AFG live streaming for free: New Zealand and Afghanistan will clash in the 15th match of the 2023 World Cup on Wednesday (Oct 18) in Chennai. Check all the live-streaming details of the match here.
NZ vs AFG live streaming for free: New Zealand and Afghanistan will clash in the 15th match of the 2023 World Cup on Wednesday (Oct 18) in Chennai. Check all the live-streaming details of the match here.
NZ vs AFG live for free: New Zealand and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns on Wednesday (October 18) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will begin at 2:00 pm IST.
The Kiwis are in their fine form. They have played three matches so far and have won all three matches. The team currently ranks second in the ICC World Cup 2023 point table. The team recently defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets. Lockie Ferguson took three wickets for 49 runs in his 10 overs.
Meanwhile, this match is crucial for Afghanistan as the team had a poor start to the ICC World Cup 2023. The team has lost both of its matches to India and Bangladesh. However, the team managed to win the match against England by 69 runs.
trending now
Here are all the live-streaming details of Wednesday’s match here:
India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar
Pakistan- PTV Sports
Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports
US and Canada- ESPN+
UK- Sky Sports and My5
New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go
NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: When is New Zealand vs Afghanistan match to be played?- Date
The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will be played on Wednesday, October 18.
NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: At what time New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will be played?- Time
The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.
NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match be played?- Venue
The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match?
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.
NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match online for free?
The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.