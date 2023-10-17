NZ vs AFG live streaming for free: How to watch World Cup 2023 New Zealand vs Afghanistan on laptop, mobile

NZ vs AFG live for free: New Zealand and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns on Wednesday (October 18) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will begin at 2:00 pm IST.

The Kiwis are in their fine form. They have played three matches so far and have won all three matches. The team currently ranks second in the ICC World Cup 2023 point table. The team recently defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets. Lockie Ferguson took three wickets for 49 runs in his 10 overs.

Meanwhile, this match is crucial for Afghanistan as the team had a poor start to the ICC World Cup 2023. The team has lost both of its matches to India and Bangladesh. However, the team managed to win the match against England by 69 runs.

Here are all the live-streaming details of Wednesday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

