Police to investigate video showing missing NFL star Sergio Brown after mother’s homicide

Police are investigating a video, which has gone viral, that appears to show former NFL star Sergio Brown who has been reported missing last week along with his mother, who was later found dead in an apparent homicide. Reportedly, someone appearing to be Brown shared an unclear video message on social media platform Instagram on Tuesday morning (September 19). He even tagged the message to Mexico in his post.

Since then, the Maywood police department in the Chicago suburbs confirmed Deadspin that it is investigating the viral clip which has made heads turn.

"Detectives are aware of a video that has surfaced on social media in relation to Mr Sergio Brown, who is still considered a missing person and are also looking [into its] authenticity. Currently this is an active investigation, and the department is unable to share any further details at this time," read the statement.

Maywood police revealed that they issued a missing persons report on September 16 (Saturday) after the family members gave up on not being able to locate Brown and his 73-year-old mother Myrtle Brown.

Myrtle's body was later found by a creek near her residence, according to the Chicago Tribune. Later, a medical examiner concluded that she died by homicide following an assault.

After Myrtle's shocking death, reactions have been pouring in from all corners.

"Myrtle, she was an outstanding woman, and I’m hoping she’s in the right place and she’s with God,” Carlos Cortez, Myrtle Brown’s neighbor, told Chicago broadcaster WBBM. "I never would’ve expected this in a million years," Cortez added.

However, the neighbour was quick to point out that Brown had been acting out of character for months.

Brown’s brother Nick shared a heartfelt tribute for his mother on social media while also mentioning his missing sibling.

"My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is, I want him to know that I love you and please come home," he wrote in a Facebook post. Notably, no suspect has been named by the police as yet.