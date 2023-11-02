NED vs AFG live streaming: How to watch World Cup 2023 Netherlands vs Afghanistan live on TV, mobile app

NED vs AFG live-streaming: Netherlands and Afghanistan will meet in match no. 34 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Friday (Nov 3). The match is slated to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh at 2:00 pm IST.

Afghanistan will enter the contest with the confidence of its last three wins against England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. With three wins and three losses, the team is placed in sixth position. The Netherlands has also put up a good show in the tournament with two wins against South Africa and Bangladesh. With two wins in seven games, they are placed eighth in the table.

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Afghanistan live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: When is the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match to be played?- Date

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan match will be played on Friday, November 3.

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: At what time Netherlands vs Afghanistan match will be played?- Time

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where will the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match be played?- Venue

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan match will be played at Ekana Sports Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match?

The live telecast of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match online?

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Afghanistan probable playing XI

Netherlands (NED): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Afghanistan (AFG): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi