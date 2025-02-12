It was just another typical day in the city of Dallas. The sun was beating down over the skyline on a cold morning as office workers rushed through downtown, baristas brewed coffee for the early crowds, and kids dribbled basketballs on neighborhood courts, dreaming of playing like their hometown hero. The city was alive, humming with routine.

Advertisment

But then, the news broke.

Luka Dončić—Dallas’ golden boy, the face of the Mavericks, the player who made the impossible look effortless—was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a move that sent shockwaves in world of NBA.

Within minutes, everything changed. Social media exploded in disbelief, and fans stopped in their tracks, staring at their phones in stunned silence. The city that had watched Luka grow into a superstar, the city that chanted his name at the American Airlines Center, was now left grappling with the unthinkable.

Advertisment

Dallas was still moving, but for its basketball heart, it was game over.

Former NBA player Lamar Patterson recently shared his thoughts on Luka Doncic's blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, calling it a 'crazy' move.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Kohli's kryptonite? India batter falls for record 11th time!

Advertisment

"Especially because Luka is so young, so good, so talented," Patterson remarked. "You don't normally see a team get rid of a player that young, that good. But the thing I know is that there's a lot of stuff in the background that happened that no one knows about, no one will talk about."

Despite the surprising nature of the trade, Patterson, a self-proclaimed Lakers fan, expressed his excitement about Dončić joining the purple and gold. "Whatever that may be, I'm a Lakers fan, so I'm happy to see Luka on the Lakers. Sad to see AD (Anthony Davis) go, but it's the NBA. It's a business first."

Patterson, who has played in multiple leagues worldwide, also discussed the challenges of transitioning between teams and playing styles. "Every coach is different, every team is different. You have to depend on what you've already done but also be willing to learn and adjust to the new situation."

Currently playing in India’s INBL Pro U25 for the Mumbai Titans franchise, Patterson is embracing new experiences and enjoying the country's unique culture. "I had no idea what to expect coming to India, but I like it. Seeing monkeys on the side of the road, cows in the middle of the road—it’s crazy but normal here."

As for his own future in basketball, Patterson remains open to opportunities but is also preparing for life beyond the game. "I'm in school, studying law. Me and my wife just bought a house. The ball has to stop bouncing eventually, so I'll just pick back up and start studying again."

While the Luka Dončić trade continues to dominate headlines, Patterson’s perspective underscores the unpredictable nature of the NBA and the reality that, at the end of the day, basketball is a business.