NBA: Ja Morant's Instagram gun video being investigated by Colorado police

Glendale Police in Colorado, on Monday, said that they are now investigating the incident involving Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant after he posted an Instagram Live video which showed him displaying a gun in his hand outside a nightclub.

The development comes after the National Basketball Association (NBA) already announced a probe into the matter. Morant, who deactivated his Twitter and Instagram account after the incident, is also away from the team as the NBA investigation goes on.

The Grizzlies have also not given any definitive timeline for his return as the All-Star finds himself in trouble off the court. Morant, however, apologized for the incident and said 'he's sorry.'

"I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down," he said in a statement. "I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

The police department also confirmed that the incident took place at a bar in Glendale and that it is investigating whether or not Morant has broken any gun laws.

Colorado, however, is a open carry state with some exceptions, including no firearm on federal property. The state also bars from possessing a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. Although, it is not clear from the video that Morant was under the influence of alcohol or not.

The league, as per its rules, also prohibits players carrying a firearm while on the property of team or travelling on team business.

The video shows Morant with a gun in his hand while he was at a night club early Saturday morning, hours after Memphis' 113-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Live Video, which started 5:18 am ET shows the All-Star player shirtless, rapping along with music and a handgun in his left hand.

