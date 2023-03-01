MLB: San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. plays first game since 2021

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. played his first game on Tuesday in nearly an year and a half. Tatis also scored a run in the Padres' 7-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Apart from the solitary run, Tatis also stole a base while going 0-for-2 with a walk.

Tatis Jr., who was the Padres' designated hitter in the game against the Giants, had last played a game in 2021 regular-season final. Notably, Tatis still has 20 games left from his last year's 80-game suspension and hence won't be able to play in the upcoming season until April 20 at least.

The 24-year-old shortstop was suspended for 80 games on August 12 after being found positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis, after the suspension, had said that it was because of a cream he had used for ringworm. Before the suspension, he was out with wrist injury and was ready to make a comeback. The shortstop eventually missed the entire last season.

Having signed a 11-year, $350 million deal with All-Star slugger Manny Machado, bringing in All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts in a 11-year, $280 million deal and now with Tatis back in action, the Padres have a strong roster to have another shot of clinching their maiden World Series title. Fernando Tatis Jr. also had signed a 14-year, $340 million deal to stay with the Padres before the start of the 2021 season.

The Padres reached the National League (NL) finals last season but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies. This season, with all their resources available, the Padres will look to end the 54-year drought of a World Series title.

In total, San Diego is expected to have the third-highest payroll in the Major League Baseball (MLB) this season at $252 million, behind only the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.

