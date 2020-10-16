MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live score and updates: Kolkata's batting crumbling against Mumbai

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Oct 16, 2020, 06.21 PM (IST)

IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Preview: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata look to end Mumbai domination (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter

Follow Us

Oct 16, 2020, 08.43 PM

Cummins-Morgan stitching a partnership

Decent batting by Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan as KKR close onto the 100-run mark. While Cummins has been the aggressor here, Morgan is depending more on singles. KKR 95/5 after 15 overs.

Oct 16, 2020, 08.36 PM

KKR finally gets a big over

Good over for KKR as Cummins takes NCN to cleaners. Coulter-Nile concedes 16 off the over and KKR will hope for a couple of more overs like this. KKR 82/5 after 13 overs.

Oct 16, 2020, 08.26 PM

Kolkata's batting crumbling against Mumbai

WICKET! Andre Russell departs! Jasprit Bumrah hits the jackpot with a splendid bouncer as the delivery rushes to the West Indies all-rounder before he skies it for QDK to take the catch. Russell c de Kock b Bumrah 12(9)

Oct 16, 2020, 08.23 PM

Morgan-Russell eyeing a partnership

Even though Andre Russell has hit a massive six, both Morgan and him are struggling to get it going out there. Mumbai Indians have been superb with the ball. KKR 57/4 after 10 overs.

Oct 16, 2020, 08.08 PM

KKR in trouble

WICKET! Rahul Chahar gets Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik in two consecutive deliveries. Poor cricket from KKR and they are in big big trouble now. KKR 42/4 after 7.4 overs.

Oct 16, 2020, 08.04 PM

Dinesh Karthik comes in at no. 4

The former KKR captain walks in at no. 4. He is taking his time to settle down. KKR off to a slow start and must look to accelerate. KKR 40/2 after 7 overs.

Oct 16, 2020, 07.57 PM

Nitish Rana departs!

WICKET! Short ball does the work for Nathan Coulter-Nile as Nitish Rana edges one straight to Quinton de Kock. KKR are in trouble. Nitish Rana c de Kock b Coulter-Nile 5(6)

Oct 16, 2020, 07.48 PM

Rahul Tripathi falls cheaply for Kolkata

WICKET! What a catch it is by Surkyakumar Yadav. Rahul Tripathi middled the slash but SKY was alert at backward point as he grabs a stunner to send the KKR opener packing. Tripathi c Suryakumar Yadav b Boult 7(9) 

Oct 16, 2020, 07.42 PM

KKR off to a watchful start

Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile have bowled pretty well in the first two overs and KKR openers are off to a cautious start. Just one boundary. Both Gill and Tripathi not taking any risks. KKR 12/0 after 2 overs.

Oct 16, 2020, 07.34 PM

Gill-Tripathi open for KKR

Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi are opening for KKR. Trent Boult has the new ball for Mumbai Indians. 

Oct 16, 2020, 07.10 PM

Milestones approaching!

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who is MI’s highest scorer, needs 56 more runs to breach the 4,000 mark. If he is successful in doing so, he will become the first player to achieve this feat.

Kieron Pollard, on the other hand, needs 71 runs to get 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League and become the second Mumbai Indians player after this captain Rohit to get to the feat.

For more read: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard near records as they face KKR

Oct 16, 2020, 07.05 PM

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Oct 16, 2020, 07.02 PM

Toss

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Oct 16, 2020, 06.25 PM

KKR vs MI - Head-to-head

Talking about head-to-head encounters, MI have won a staggering 20 matches of the 26 clashes against KKR with the Kolkata Knight Riders winning just six of the matches. MI boast the maximum winning percentage against KKR (76.92%) and would be eager to continue their domination with two more points on Friday. 



  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Oct 16, 2020 | Match 32 Strategic Time-out
Indian Premier League, 2020
MI
 VS
KKR
95/5
(15.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Oct 16, 2020 | 1st T20I
Balkan Cup, 2020
ROU
(17.4 ov) 95
VS
BUL
128/5 (20.0 ov)
Bulgaria beat Romania by 33 runs
Full Scorecard →
Oct 15, 2020 | Match 31
Indian Premier League, 2020
RCB
(20.0 ov) 171/6
VS
KXIP
177/2 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →