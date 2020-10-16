MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live score and updates: KKR win toss and opt to bat

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Oct 16, 2020, 06.21 PM (IST)

IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Preview: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata look to end Mumbai domination (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter

Oct 16, 2020, 07.10 PM

Milestones approaching!

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who is MI’s highest scorer, needs 56 more runs to breach the 4,000 mark. If he is successful in doing so, he will become the first player to achieve this feat.

Kieron Pollard, on the other hand, needs 71 runs to get 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League and become the second Mumbai Indians player after this captain Rohit to get to the feat.

Oct 16, 2020, 07.05 PM

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Oct 16, 2020, 07.02 PM

Toss

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Oct 16, 2020, 06.25 PM

KKR vs MI - Head-to-head

Talking about head-to-head encounters, MI have won a staggering 20 matches of the 26 clashes against KKR with the Kolkata Knight Riders winning just six of the matches. MI boast the maximum winning percentage against KKR (76.92%) and would be eager to continue their domination with two more points on Friday. 



