MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 Highlights: Mumbai thrash KKR by 8 wickets

IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Preview: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata look to end Mumbai domination (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Oct 16, 2020, 10.56 PM
Mumbai Indians thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in the 32nd match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Amazing cricket by Mumbai Indians. KKR were never really in the game. Some poor decisions by Eoin Morgan and issues with the player selection has cost them a second consecutive defeat. Mumbai's dominance in IPL 2020 continues as they go on top of the table.
Oct 16, 2020, 10.31 PM
Chakravarthy cleans up Yadav! But is it too late for KKR?
Suryakumar Yadav b Chakravarthy 10(10) [4s-1]
Mumbai Indians need 38 runs in 39 balls
Oct 16, 2020, 10.23 PM
Mumbai Indians need 46 runs in 48 balls.
Well it seems like a cakewalk for Mumbai now. KKR must be missing Narine here!
Oct 16, 2020, 10.16 PM
What a breakthrough for KKR!! The 94-run partnership has been broken. Can KKR stage a comeback and pull off another KXIP-like match? Rohit c Karthik b Shivam Mavi 35(36) [4s-5 6s-1]
Oct 16, 2020, 10.08 PM
And he brings it up with a six!!! No wicket for KKR yet, and they look worried. The South African has been the aggressor tonight and skipper Rohit is just supporting him.
Oct 16, 2020, 09.48 PM
Mumbai Indians need 101 runs in 90 balls
MI want to end things quickly here. But we can't underestimate KKR bowlers!
Oct 16, 2020, 09.34 PM
Mumbai are off to a decent start. At least better than KKR.
Oct 16, 2020, 09.12 PM
It is a much better finish than what was expected!! The 87-run partnership between Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins powers KKR to 148 by the end of 20 overs. De Kock dropped the catch of Cummins and that miss has cost MI. Well the chase is now on! KKR back in the game.
Oct 16, 2020, 09.07 PM
A bowler rescues the team with the bat. Too complicated? Cummins on roll but a crucial over for KKR they need to finish on a high and believe.
Oct 16, 2020, 08.56 PM
Great batting by Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan. They have stitched a good partnership and KKR are eyeing a modestly competitive score in Abu Dhabi. KKR 110/5 in 17.1 overs.
Oct 16, 2020, 08.43 PM
Decent batting by Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan as KKR close onto the 100-run mark. While Cummins has been the aggressor here, Morgan is depending more on singles. KKR 95/5 after 15 overs.
Oct 16, 2020, 08.36 PM
Good over for KKR as Cummins takes NCN to cleaners. Coulter-Nile concedes 16 off the over and KKR will hope for a couple of more overs like this. KKR 82/5 after 13 overs.
Oct 16, 2020, 08.26 PM
WICKET! Andre Russell departs! Jasprit Bumrah hits the jackpot with a splendid bouncer as the delivery rushes to the West Indies all-rounder before he skies it for QDK to take the catch. Russell c de Kock b Bumrah 12(9)
Oct 16, 2020, 08.23 PM
Even though Andre Russell has hit a massive six, both Morgan and him are struggling to get it going out there. Mumbai Indians have been superb with the ball. KKR 57/4 after 10 overs.
Oct 16, 2020, 08.08 PM
WICKET! Rahul Chahar gets Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik in two consecutive deliveries. Poor cricket from KKR and they are in big big trouble now. KKR 42/4 after 7.4 overs.
Oct 16, 2020, 08.04 PM
The former KKR captain walks in at no. 4. He is taking his time to settle down. KKR off to a slow start and must look to accelerate. KKR 40/2 after 7 overs.
Oct 16, 2020, 07.57 PM
WICKET! Short ball does the work for Nathan Coulter-Nile as Nitish Rana edges one straight to Quinton de Kock. KKR are in trouble. Nitish Rana c de Kock b Coulter-Nile 5(6)
Oct 16, 2020, 07.48 PM
WICKET! What a catch it is by Surkyakumar Yadav. Rahul Tripathi middled the slash but SKY was alert at backward point as he grabs a stunner to send the KKR opener packing. Tripathi c Suryakumar Yadav b Boult 7(9)
Oct 16, 2020, 07.42 PM
Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile have bowled pretty well in the first two overs and KKR openers are off to a cautious start. Just one boundary. Both Gill and Tripathi not taking any risks. KKR 12/0 after 2 overs.
Oct 16, 2020, 07.34 PM
Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi are opening for KKR. Trent Boult has the new ball for Mumbai Indians.
Oct 16, 2020, 07.10 PM
Skipper Rohit Sharma, who is MI’s highest scorer, needs 56 more runs to breach the 4,000 mark. If he is successful in doing so, he will become the first player to achieve this feat.
Kieron Pollard, on the other hand, needs 71 runs to get 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League and become the second Mumbai Indians player after this captain Rohit to get to the feat.
Oct 16, 2020, 07.05 PM
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna
Oct 16, 2020, 07.02 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Oct 16, 2020, 06.25 PM
Talking about head-to-head encounters, MI have won a staggering 20 matches of the 26 clashes against KKR with the Kolkata Knight Riders winning just six of the matches. MI boast the maximum winning percentage against KKR (76.92%) and would be eager to continue their domination with two more points on Friday.