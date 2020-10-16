MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 Highlights: Mumbai thrash KKR by 8 wickets

Mumbai thrash KKR!!

Mumbai Indians thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in the 32nd match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Amazing cricket by Mumbai Indians. KKR were never really in the game. Some poor decisions by Eoin Morgan and issues with the player selection has cost them a second consecutive defeat. Mumbai's dominance in IPL 2020 continues as they go on top of the table.