Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: Full Player List, Complete Squad, foreign players, Purse, Available Slots, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All-Rounders at WION
Story highlights
IPL Auction 2023 LSG LIVE Update: Lucknow Super Giants IPL team has a remaining purse of INR 23.35 crore. A total of 10 slots are available including 4 overseas slots. The team currently has wicketkeepers Quinton de Kock (SA) and Manan Vohra with KL Rahul and Ayush Badoni as Batters. All-rounders are Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers (WI), Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma and Marcus Stoinis (AUS). Additionally, the bowlers include the likes of Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood (ENG) and Mayank Yadav.
Follow Latest and Live Updates of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL Auction 2023 below:
Lucknow Super Giants bought West Indies player Nicholas Pooran. With this, the player got the highest-ever price for a West Indies player for Rs16 crore.
Colplay's Chris Martin lookalike Daniel Sams joins Lucknow IPL team
Hi, Daniel Sams 👋#𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 🤪 pic.twitter.com/MdVOKnF29e— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) December 23, 2022
IPL Auction 2022 Live update: Daniel Sams sold to LSG at 75L
IPL Auction 2022 Live update: Romario Shepherd sold to LSG at 50 L
Indian Cricketer Yash Thakur has a base price was 20 lakhs. The player was sold at 45 lakhs to Lucknow Super Giants.
Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur-rahman goes unsold at IPL auction 2023. His base price was at 1 crores.
South African Tabrez Shamsi goes unsold at IPL auction 2023. His base price was 1 crore.
Jayadev Udakant sold at Rs 50 lakhs to Lucknow Super Giants. Sold at Base Price.
Lucknow ropes in Nicholas Pooran. His base price was 2 crores. West Indies player is sold at 16 crores.
Base price for Bangladeshi Cricketer Litton Das was 50 lakhs. He goes unsold at IPL auction in Kochi, Kerala.
IPL auction 2023 is underway. Bidding for two players, Kane Williamson and Harry Brook has been completed and the two players goes to Gujarat and Sunrisers.
The Lucknow Super Giants have a strong all-around squad, but they still need to improve their batting. They will want a middle-order dependable player to support KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock as the leaders.
At the IPL Auction 2023, IPL Team Lucknow Super Giants need to fill 10 slots at the 2023 mini-auction with 4 being overseas. Who are the players LSG could consider as replacements? Watch LSG auction-related updated here:
Tune in to catch all the LIVE action from Kochi! 📺 #IPLAuction | #LucknowSuperGiants | #AbKiskiBaariHai pic.twitter.com/rd7Y4HUYEo— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) December 23, 2022
IPL Auction 2023, here is the detailed tally
Total Player List - (405 players)
Capped - (119 players)
Uncapped - (282 players)
Associate - (4 players)
capped Indians (19 players)
capped International (70 players)
Uncapped Indians (254 players)
Uncapped International (28 players)
Lucknow Super Giants released players are Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem. The team will be looking out to firm their squad at the IPL auction 2023.
Sanjiv Goenka owned the Rising Pune Supergiant for two seasons, in 2016 and 2017. He is back again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he bagged Lucknow Super Giants.
Mr. Chairman has checked in! #IPL2023 | #IPLAuction | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #AbKiskiBaariHai pic.twitter.com/DsFAdwFWLE— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) December 23, 2022
LSG retained squad ahead of IPL 2023 Mini auction: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
In 2021, the Lucknow franchise was established. LSG finished third in the table during their inaugural IPL season, qualifying them for the playoffs. They were eliminated by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were in fourth place, in the Eliminator Match.
Despite their strong results, the Lucknow Super Giants' starting lineup had certain weaknesses, notably in their batting. They need to improve in a few areas, most notably the addition of a batting all-rounder, an off-spinner, an Indian pacer, and a middle-order hitter.
After Jason Holder was released, the Super Giants' top aim would be up to recruit a true all-rounder. Holder didn't contribute much with the bat but took 14 wickets at a 27.92 average in 2022. Super Giants may have plans to repurchase Holder. Also apparent choices include Cameron Green, Sam Curran, and Ben Stokes.