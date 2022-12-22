Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: Player List, Complete Squad, foreign players, Purse, Available Slots, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders at WION

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: IPL Auction 2023 is scheduled to take place in Kochi, Kerala on Friday. The 10 franchises will finalise their squads ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.